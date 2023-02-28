Working together and preparing for the future are reasons 610 students from 19 school districts enjoyed attending the District 6 FFA Career Development Event Tuesday at Central Community College-Hastings.
Brooklyn Meyer, a senior at Silver Lake High School, said the skills learned in the competition provide many opportunities for students.
“It prepares us for our future careers,” she said. “It’s nice having hands-on experience to put on a resume.”
For Leah Cool, a sophomore at Sutton High School, that future hopefully will include becoming a veterinarian one day.
A classmate who also plans to study veterinary science, sophomore Montana Dietz, said the tests taken and skills showcased take time and practice to learn.
“You have to know your stuff,” Dietz said. “They prepare you really well for future careers.”
There are 25 Career Development Events FFA members can participate in on the local, district, state and in some cases the national level. CDEs typically cover technical skill areas related to agriculture, food and natural resources career fields.
The District 6 competition on Tuesday covered 12 CRE fields: Ag Mechanics, Ag Sales, Agriscience, Agronomy, Farm Business, Food Science, Livestock Management, Meats, Natural Resources, Nursery/Landscape, Vet Science and Welding.
“There’s a CDE for everyone,” said Cassi Jones, a senior at Silver Lake High School.
Jones has competed in vet science for all four years of high school. She enjoys the contest because she gets to work with her advisers and fellow students closely and learn more about agriculture and more.
“It’s something I hold near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of new and amazing people.”
Jones believes students involved in the competition have a passion for agriculture and fully expects students from the competitions to become leaders in the industry one day.
Brandon Jacobitz, Adams Central High School’s FFA adviser, who helped organize the event, said it gives students the chance to learn new skills.
“It’s a very good opportunity for kids,” he said. “They can start as a freshman or sophomore and by the time they are a senior, they have built skills that will help in their career.”
He thanked CCC for hosting the event.
Brad Lang, agribusiness instructor at CCC, said the event is a way to work with area high schools and get more students on campus.
He said it wouldn’t be possible without help from faculty and high school FFA advisers.
“It’s an undertaking and takes a lot of people to do it,” he said.
Jadyn Friesen, a sophomore at Sutton High School, said the organizers of the event did a great job of getting students through each station. He participated in the welding contest and was impressed by the facility.
“They have a really nice shop,” he said. “Props to CCC for letting us use their shop.”
Makayla Johnson, a junior at Wilcox-Hildreth High School, has competed for three years in the contest. She competed in livestock management during her freshman year.
“I think it’s a great competition to show what you know about agriculture,” she said.
Top individuals and teams for the competition in each category include:
- Ag Mechanics — 1. Alma, 2. Blue Hill, 3. Axtell, 4. Minden, 5. Red Cloud. Top individual was Joe Fickenscher of Axtell.
- Ag Sales — 1. Minden, 2. Holdrege, 3. Shickley, 4. Alma, 5. Adams Central. Top individual was Kylie Lancaster of Adams Central.
- Agriscience — 1. Minden, 2. Axtell, 3. Kenesaw, 4. Adams Cen
- tral, 5. Alma. Top individual was Hannah Nies of Minden.
- Agronomy — 1. Minden, 2. Alma, 3. Adams Central, 4. St. Cecilia, 5. Superior. Top individual was Kole Nielsen of Minden.
- Farm Business — 1. Axtell, 2. Adams Central, 3. Silver Lake, 4. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5. Superior. Top individual was Taeylor Samuelson of Axtell.
- Food Science — 1. Blue Hill, 2. Axtell, 3. St. Cecilia, 4. Kenesaw, 5. Minden. Top individual was Angie Snell of Axtell.
- Livestock Management — 1. Adams Central, 2. Lawrence Nelson, 3. Minden, 4. Alma, 5. Holdrege
- Meats — 1. Adams Central, 2. Kearney, 3. Holdrege, 4. St. Cecilia, 5. Lawrence/Nelson. Top individual was Justin Barbee of Adams Central.
- Natural Resources — 1. Axtell, 2. Blue Hill, 3. St. Cecilia, 4. Kearney, 5. Franklin. Top individual was Lexie Eckhoff of Axtell.
- Nursery/Landscape — 1. Alma, 2. Shickley, 3. Kearney, 4. Red Cloud, 5. Silver Lake. Top individual was Anton Cook of Alma.
- Vet Science — 1. Wilcox-Hildreth, 2. Kearney, 3. Holdrege, 4. Minden, 5. Red Cloud. Top individual was Charlie Wells of Holdrege.
- Welding — 1. Alma, 2. Superior, 3. Franklin, 4. Holdrege, 5. Kearney. Top individuals include Trent Buescher of Kearney, Cory Hansen of Holdrege, Ty Ward of Superior and Drew Schoefield of Alma.
