ROSEMONT — A late spring frost, the summer’s ongoing shortage of rainfall, and devastating June hailstorms that forced widespread replanting are among the particular setbacks many Nebraska soybean farmers have contended with so far this growing season.
In a time of high-priced soybeans but soaring crop input costs, each such bump in the road adds up to stress and worry for growers who are trying to stay in business and capitalize on crop-related economic opportunities now coming their way.
That’s at least part of the reason the Nebraska Soybean Board, which stewards farmers’ soybean checkoff dollars, invests each year in Soybean Management Field Days organized by Nebraska Extension.
On Tuesday, around 60 farmers, agribusiness representatives, university employees, ag news reporters and others gathered in the end of a field along Nebraska Highway 4 west of Rosemont to kick off a series of four field days planned for this week.
Over a five-hour span that included a lunch break, participants heard from several Nebraska Extension educators and specialists concerning various topics related to soybean production and economics, including pest control; weed control, including combine cleanout practices to avoid spreading weed seed; plant diseases; satellite-assisted irrigation scheduling; drone usage for monitoring fields; farm budgeting; and accounting for downforce caused by planting equipment in fields, with an eye to ensuring on-time emergence of soybean seedlings.
Hoon Ge, a chemical engineer and president of MEG Corp., a Minnesota company focused on diesel fuels, spoke on developments affecting demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel.
The Soybean Board partners with Nebraska Extension each year by providing financial support for the field days.
“With each project that comes to the Soybean Board that wants funding, we always have the Nebraska soybean farmer in mind,” said Doug Saathoff, who farms in the Trumbull-Hastings area and serves as the board’s chairman and District 7 representative. “ ‘Will this project benefit the soybean farmer?’ If not, we usually just kick it out. But with things like Soybean Management Field Days we usually don’t blink an eye because they’re bringing tools, things you can take back to your farm to use.”
Gerald Toepfer and his family provided the venue for Tuesday’s event. Similar field days are planned for Wednesday near Central City, Thursday near Brownville and Friday near Decatur.
Ron Seymour, a Nebraska Extension educator who watches over crops in Adams, Webster, Franklin and Kearney counties, helped make arrangements for Tuesday’s gathering — a first for Webster County since the Soybean Management Field Days began 24 years ago.
“This is the first time we’ve had this event in 24 years,” Seymour said. “It was about time we had it in Webster County.”
Later, Seymour, whose doctoral degree is in entomology, joined colleague Bob Wright in discussing a number of insects that do or may cause economic damage in a soybean operation.
Wright, an extension entomologist whose office is on East Campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, once was stationed at the former South Central Research & Extension Center in Clay County. He still conducts experiments at the research farm there, known as the South Central Agricultural Laboratory.
Seymour discussed soybean-defoliating insects and how to evaluate the degree of defoliation being caused in the field, with an eye to making sound economic decisions about when treatment is warranted.
Farmers need to examine 10 plants in each of multiple spots throughout a soybean field, discarding the most- and least-damaged damaged leaves on each of three trifoliates and then examining the three leaves that are left, Seymour said.
“Evaluate the whole canopy,” he said, noting that the worst insect damage often is found on the edges of a field. “Estimating defoliation is really important.”
Whether a field should be treated depends on factors including how much leaf area is being destroyed, how much the potential yield loss is worth, and what unintended consequences could be caused by killing other, beneficial insects in the process.
Wright presented information on the dectes stem borer, stink bug and soybean gall midge and possible management strategies. Seymour asked farmers from his area to contact him if they suspect gall midge infestations in their fields or just see damage they can’t explain, so he then can follow up and investigate.
“Please let me know if you have plants that look like they’re dying for some reason,” he said. “I need to rely on you to help me.”
Dylan Mangel, who joined Nebraska Extension recently as a soybean pathologist with statewide responsibilities, spoke on plant diseases and ways to head them off or mitigate them in the field. These include phytophthora root and stem rot, frogeye leaf spot, sudden death syndrome, brown stem rot and white mold.
He also discussed soybean cyst nematode, which actually is a pest — a roundworm that lives in the soil — but attacks the soybean plant’s roots rather than its leaves.
The Nebraska Soybean Board sponsors a soil sampling program to help detect the presence of soybean cyst nematode in fields across the state.
Inasmuch as many soybean diseases are caused by fungi, fungicides are part of the management equation. Mangel urged producers to look at fungicides that attack pathogens in multiple ways, with the goal of stopping those pathogens from developing resistance to any one class of fungicide.
“So many products now are going to have mixed modes of action,” he said.
Saathoff said many soybean farmers have had a rough year so far but much of the crop in the field is looking good for now.
“If we could have a late frost (this fall), that would really help the soybean farmer,” he said. “And if we could catch a rain, that would help a lot.”
Programs like this week’s field days help farmers become more efficient and improve their bottom line, Saathoff said.
“Just to save a few dollars here and there always helps,” he said.
Saathoff has served on the Nebraska Soybean Board for five years and has enjoyed getting to meet growers from across the state and nation, as well as getting a view of U.S. soybeans’ importance to the world.
Demand for soybean oil is exploding at this time, particularly in the renewable fuels sector, prompting development of two new crushing plants in the state.
“The oil demand for soybeans is just crazy right now,” he said.
