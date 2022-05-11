GENEVA — Fillmore County Sheriff Steve Julich was defeated in Tuesday’s Republican primary election as he sought to keep the post he has held for just a few months.
According to unofficial election returns from the Fillmore County Clerk’s Office, Julich was defeated by longtime Deputy Sheriff Steve Roemmich.
Roemmich collected 1,260 votes compared to Julich’s 147, giving him a winning margin of 90% to 10%.
Julich, a 17-year officer with the department, was appointed sheriff by the Fillmore County Board of Supervisors in December 2021. He is completing the unexpired term of longtime Sheriff Bill Burgess, who retired.
Julich had come into legal problems of his own recently.
On March 20, Julich was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Seward County.
Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and detected an odor of alcohol on Julich. Julich’s vehicle had gone off the roadway and struck a tree in the ditch. It was still running and in gear when deputies arrived.
Julich, the sole occupant of the vehicle, declined to submit to field sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and refused a blood alcohol test, as well.
Julich was charged with DUI in Seward County Court, and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 8 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.