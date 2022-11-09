Fillmore County
U.S. House of Representatives
District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 1,867
David J. Else (D) 358
Mark Elworth Jr. (LMN) 120
Governor/Lt. Governor
Pillen/Kelly (R) 1,850
Blood/Davis (D) 490
Zimmerman/ Blumenthal (L) 78
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R) 1,973
State Treasurer
John Murante (R) 1,808
Katrina Tomsen (L) 392
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R) 1,882
Larry Bolinger (LMN) 347
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R) 1,880
Gene Siadek (L) 215
L. Leroy Lopez (LMN) 178
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 4
Eric Kamler (R) 1,544
County Assessor
Lynn Mussman (R) 2,126
County Attorney
Jill R. Cunningham (R) 1,797
County Clerk
Amy Nelson (R) 2,181
Clerk of the District Court
Peggy J. Birky (R) 2,159
County Treasurer
Darcy Nun (R) 2,158
County Sheriff
Steve Roemmich (R) 2,236
Board of Supervisors
District 1
Kenny Harre (R) 309
District 3
Ralph Graham (R) 272
District 5
Mark Lightwine (R) 266
District 7
Merle D. Noel (R) 313
County Surveyor
(no filings)
Nebraska Legislature
Tom Brandt 1,966
Nebraska State Board of Education
District 5
Kirk Penner 1,143
Helen Raikes 722
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 6
Paul R. Kenney 958
Julie Hehnke 749
Chief Justice of Nebraska Supreme Court
Shall Judge Michael G. Heavican be retained in office?
Yes 1,454
No 371
Nebraska Court of Appeals
District 5
Shall Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr. be retained in office?
Yes 1,374
No 376
Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Daniel R. Fridrich be retained in office?
Yes 1,283
No 362
Shall Judge James R. Coe be retained in office?
Yes 1,311
No 356
Shall Judge John R. Hoffert be retained in office?
Yes 1,352
No 357
Judge of County Court
District 10
Shall Judge Timothy E. Hoeft be retained in office?
Yes 1,332
No 331
Southeast Community College Board of Governors
District 1
Sandra J. Hoffman 1,568
Little Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 6
(No filings)
Subdistrict 7
(No filings)
At Large
Russell Ochsner 240
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore 655
Kevin W. Peterson 637
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson 1,263
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly 1,251
Subdistrict 4
Paul D. Weiss 523
Ben Heath 1,033
Subdistrict 5
Michael D. Nuss 955
Neal Hoff 371
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner 1,226
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich 810
Anthony J. Bohaty 633
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry 1,233
At-Large
Eugene R. Ulmer 603
Teresa Otte 956
Perennial Public Power District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 2
(No filings)
At-Large (2 years)
Matthew J. Clark 993
At-Large (6 years)
Steven L. Wright 985
Educational Service Unit No. 5 Board
District 1
Betty J. Meyer 0
Educational Service Unit No. 6 Board
District 3
Jan Myers 1,479
County Weed District Board
(vote for 2)
Gary Warren 1,147
Carol Hoarty 1,614
Exeter/Milligan School Board
(vote for 3)
Adam Erdkamp 322
Dan Kallhoff 298
Kendra J. Jansky 305
Anthony Due 263
Jason A. Pribyl 228
Fillmore Central School Board
(vote for 3)
Whitney J. Peppard 874
Adam Wallin 948
Shaun P. Farmer 1,149
Shickley School Board
(vote for 3)
Ambur Hinrichs 180
Jered Kempf 192
Todd Gnuse 116
Randy Noel 182
Sutton School Board
(vote for 3)
Jerry Overturf 54
Gwen A. Ochsner 24
Jolene Griess 67
Monica Shipman 29
Mike Zoucha 62
Friend School Board
(vote for 3)
Nancy J. Vossler 0
Tiffany E. Shonerd 0
Scott Spohn 0
Heartland School Board
(vote for 3)
Ryan Goertzen 0
Kent Allen 0
Tammy L. Ott 0
Jen Hiebner 0
McCool Junction School Board
(vote for 3)
Matthew J. Clark 1
Alysia Clark 0
Breana Garretson 0
Krystal Rasmussen 1
Meridian School Board
(vote for 1)
Joy Barton 2
Bruning School Board
(vote for 3)
Jerry Baysinger 73
Sheri Norder 65
Ryne Philippi 69
Davenport School Board
(vote for 3)
Jim Manes 0
Jamie Koch 0
Bradley K. Williams 0
Mayor of Geneva
Cody Lightwine 668
Geneva City Council
Ward 1
Jenny Hoarty 250
Ward 2
Joni Karcher 145
Mike Motis 130
Ward 3
Galen N. Rasmussen 202
At-Large
Yes (elect City Council members at-large) 358
No (continue to elect City Council members by ward) 485
Exeter Board of Trustees
(vote for 2)
Justin Harre 213
Jim Anderson 192
Fairmont Board of Trustees
(vote for 3)
Austin Jarosz 97
Rodney Ehmen 142
Victoria Verhage 104
Grafton Board of Trustees
(vote for 3)
Eric C. Schmer 40
Richard W. Fessler 22
Jim Baumann 39
Milligan Board of Trustees
(vote for 2)
Eric W. Milton 96
Eric J. Johnson 91
Ohiowa Board of Trustees
(vote for 2)
Dan Stanek 30
Tim Theodoroff 20
Shickley Board of Trustees
(vote for 2)
Brock E. Domeier 82
Merle J. Erb 102
Michael Oswald 58
Strang Board of Trustees
(no filings)
Fairmont Pool
Yes 55
No 141
Fairmont sales and use tax
Yes 75
No 122
Amendment 1
For 1,540
Against 522
Initiative 432
For 1,730
Against 647
Initiative 433
For 1,131
Against 1,226
