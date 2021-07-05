GENEVA — A most enjoyable time can be had by all who attend one of summer’s spectaculars — the 146th annual Fillmore County Fair.
The event gets under way Wednesday and continues through July 12.
“The excitement is mounting for the first chance to get together in a long time,” said Deb Hoarty, president of the Fillmore County Agricultural Society, which sponsors the fair.
The ag society board has been busy sprucing up and cleaning the entire area and, with brushes in hand, has been painting throughout the fairgrounds.
A new wooden entrance to the grandstand was made and installed by the Fillmore Central School’s industrial arts class.
A new carnival will be showcased on the midway Thursday through Sunday from 5-11 p.m. Ozark Amusements of Springfield, Missouri, will provide this year’s rides.
Hoarty said a few changes have been made to Thursday’s family night with the addition of more free events.
“Events have been added to make the evenings more inclusive for kids of all ages,” she said.
The events include laser tag, adult Hi-Striker, child Hi-Striker and Gaga Ball.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Lincoln-based band The String Beans will provide a free kids’ concert.
Highlighting Friday’s concert entertainment at 8 p.m. will be country singer Ned LeDoux, son of the late country music performer, Chris LeDoux. LeDoux and his father wrote several songs together, including “We Ain’t Got It All.” He carries on his father’s legacy and, at the same time, shows everyone what he can do.
Switchbak will kick off the evening’s entertainment at 7 p.m.
Back for its second year is the Barbeque Cook-Off on Saturday, with trophies and cash prizes awarded. The ribs and sides will be served at 5 p.m.
From 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, one can enjoy wine and beer tasting, with wines from four different vineyards. Entertainment will be music by the upbeat Modern Kowboy Band of Kearney. At 8:30 p.m. one can enjoy a wide variety of good music by “EJ the DJ” — disc jockey Eric Johnson of Milligan.
Sunday’s entertainment includes the Quad County NEFIGURE8N figure 8 races, a new version of the traditional figure 8 race. Drivers need to compete in races in four counties (Fillmore, Saline, Seward and York) to qualify for prize money. The ever-so-popular Demolition Derby will follow.
Hoarty said everyone should come to the fair.
“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to get together and there is so much more, for all ages, at this fair,” she said. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”
Here’ the full schedule of events:
Wednesday
8 a.m.: Horse show
5-8 p.m.: 4-H static and Open Class check-in
Thursday
8 a.m. to noon: Livestock check-in
8 a.m.: Open Class static judging
9 a.m.: 4-H static judging
3 p.m.: 4-H poultry and rabbit show
4:30 p.m.: Pork loin meal in Ag Hall by Fillmore Central FFA Boosters Club
6-9 p.m.: Family Night (face painting, balloons, caricatures)
6-8 p.m.: Zombies/Aliens Escape House, Lazer Tag, High Striker Adult, Hi-Striker Child, Gaga Ball
7 p.m.: String Beans performance
5-11 p.m.: Ozark Amusements on the midway; Nebraska Putt Putt Golf on the Fly (free outdoors)
All day: Ag Hall art display by Exeter-Milligan, Fillmore Central and Shickley schools
Friday
8 a.m.: FFA/4-H sheep and goat show
3 p.m.: Companion animal show in Ag Hall
4 p.m.: Thayer County Feeders serving prime rib sandwich meal
5 p.m.: Beer garden opens
5-11 p.m.: Ozark Amusements on the midway
7 p.m.: Switchback in concert
8 p.m.: Ned LeDoux in concert
Saturday
8 a.m.: FFA/4-H swine show
8 a.m.: Barbeque Cook-Off
4 p.m.: 4-H Awards Night
5 p.m.: Barbeque Cook-Off ribs and sides served
5-8 P.m.: Wine and beer tastings with Modern Kowboy Band
5-11 p.m.: Ozark Amusements on the midway
5 p.m.: Beer garden opens
8:30 p.m.: Music by “EJ the DJ”
Sunday
6 a.m.: 4-H pancake breakfast in Ag Hall
8 a.m.: Church service in Ag Hall
9:15 a.m.: FFA/4-H beef show
2 p.m.: Dodgeball
3 p.m.: Pedal pull
4 p.m.: Smokin’ Reefer barbecue meal
4-11 p.m.: Beer garden opens
4:45 p.m.: Pioneer Farm Awards presentation
5-11 p.m.: Ozark Amusements on the midway
5 p.m.: Figure 8 and demolition derby
Monday
Before 7:30 a.m.: Early release of non-sale livestock
7:30 a.m.: Static 4-H/Open Class items released
8 a.m.: Round-robin showmanship
1 p.m.: Livestock auctionNote: No drones are allowed on the fairgrounds without approval of the Fillmore County Ag Society board.
