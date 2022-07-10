GENEVA — Grunting hogs and their owners out their best foot forward here Saturday during FFA and 4-H swine competitions at the Fillmore County Fair.
After more than 3 1/2 hours evaluating hogs and young people in the ring, Douglas Smith, judge for the morning shows, offered praise for the young people and their animals.
“It’s been a pleasure to have the invitation to come out and sort the hog show,” Smith said. “There’s deep quality from top to bottom, really, with really good hogs and really good exhibitors. It’s been a fun time. I’ve been blessed by the good Lord above to have the opportunity to sort livestock, and it’s been a fun time working with you this morning.”
Smith is an associate professor of animal science and agricultural education at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. He spent an hour judging the FFA swine show before starting in on Saturday’s 4-H competition.
Under his watchful eye, youths holding a switch in one hand and often a brush in the other would enter the show ring one by one, allowing Smith a first long look at each animal and each competitor a chance to make a positive first impression on the judge before joining the drive.
In showmanship, it’s the human who is evaluated on his or her ability to highlight an animal’s desirable characteristics in the show ring. Then, the judge evaluates each class of hogs one at a time before eventually naming top winners.
Commenting to the show people on Saturday, Smith reminded them to keep their animals “motoring” across the ring, with heads up and noses off the ground as much as possible, to give the judge a good look at the hog’s elongated frame.
Other key showmanship points call for exhibitors to keep their animals between themselves and the judge at all time and to repeatedly make eye contact with the judge.
“He always gives you the right look at the time you’re looking at him,” Smith commented in praise of one of Saturday’s showmanship exhibitors.
Showmanship also involves conversations in the ring between the judge and individual competitors. Often, that’s the judge’s chance to ask the exhibitor a question or two to test his or her knowledge of the animal or swine husbandry in general. Saturday’s show included such interactions, but Smith kept them brief.
During the hog-judging portion of the show, Smith would sort the animals in his mind, dividing them by ribbon placing and selecting class and division winners based on his longtime knowledge of pork production.
Shape, dimension, depth, muscling, functionality and “look” were among the keywords the judge used in explaining his placements at the end of each class.
While no one hog may be a perfect specimen, Smith said evaluating animals in a show is a process of “putting the pieces together” to determine which are most desirable in the marketplace.
Brandy VanDeWalle, Nebraska Extension youth development educator in Fillmore and Clay counties, had fairs in both her counties running head to head over the weekend.
She said the fair in Geneva was running well, with good volunteers helping, rain to help bring bigger crowds to the fairgrounds, and participation numbers “about the same as last year.”
“I don’t think we’ve quite rebounded from COVID, but that’s across the board,” she said of a decline in participation following the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
Aging out in style
Saturday was a banner day for Adam Alfs, a recent graduate of Shickley High School who brought a total of seven hogs to the fair, competing in both FFA and 4-H contests.
When all was said and done, Alfs took home FFA champion showman, champion breeding gilt and market gilt, reserve champion market gilt and reserve overall market hog.
On the 4-H side, he was champion senior showman and had the reserve champion breeding gilt, champion market gilt, champion market barrow and overall champion market hog.
While Alfs now is out of high school and this is his last year of 4-H competition, he continues to compete in swine shows throughout the Midwest, following in the footsteps of his older brother, John, and his older sister, Regan. He is the youngest of Bryan and Kari Jo Alfs’ three children.
Alfs said he has been competing in swine contests for years and is on the road at a show about every weekend in a season that begins in late April. He recently was named champion overall market exhibitor in the 2022 Nebraska Jackpot Series.
He said he enjoys showing hogs alongside friends he has made from far and wide.
“In the show ring you’re battling it out,” he said. “You’re battling among friends.”
He works with several different breeds of hogs in the ring, including Duroc, Chester and Poland China.
“I like the crossbreds, and Durocs are starting to grow on me,” he laughed. “Each breed has a different attitude, really.”
“They’re just so mellow and get along,” he said of crosses in the show ring. “I have a good connection with crossbreds.”
John Alfs graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last winter and now is back at home with the family business, Alfs Implement and Well Drilling. Regan Alfs is in college studying to become an agricultural education teacher.
Adam plans to study agricultural management and production at Southeast Community College, then return to Fillmore County.
“I’m planning to come back to the family farm and the well-drilling business started by my great-grandpa,” he said.
Kari Jo Alfs said that while she and Bryan don’t get to follow their children to many swine shows, they are proud of all they have accomplished and grateful for all they’ve learned through their swine endeavors while going to school.
“I really feel like the kids have learned a lot of responsibility,” she said. “There are a lot of early mornings and late nights. And learning how to interview and talk to people — that is huge.”
As a teacher and as the volleyball coach for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Alfs sees how much students learn and grow through programs through 4-H and FFA. She’s glad her own children have taken advantage of the opportunity to be involved and have developed strong relationships in the process.
“The contacts my kids have are amazing,” she said. “They’re building a lot of connections for what they’re going to do in the future.”
FFA swine results
Showmanship
Champion: Adam Alfs
Reserve: Mackenzie Mumm
Breeding Gilt
Champion: Adam Alfs
Market Gilt
Champion: Adam Alfs
Reserve: Adam Alfs
Market Barrow
Champion: Ashley Schlegel
Reserve: Ashley Schlegel
Overall Market Swine
Champion: Ashley Schlegel
Reserve: Adam Alfs
Carcass
Champion: Mackenzie Mumm
Reserve: Olivia Schlegel
4-H swine results
Showmanship
Senior
Champion: Adam Alfs
Reserve: Andrew Vavra
Intermediate
Champion: Kayleigh Betka
Reserve: Marek Reinsch
Junior
Champion: Cullan Schmidt
Reserve: Mara Reinsch
Breeding Gilt
Champion: Cullan Schmidt
Reserve: Adam Alfs
Market Gilt
Champion: Adam Alfs
Reserve: Marek Reinsch
Market Barrow
Champion: Adam Alfs
Reserve: Cullan Schmidt
Overall Market Swine
Champion: Adam Alfs
Reserve: Cullan Schmidt
Carcass
Champion: Kelsey Betka
Reserve: Cullan Schmidt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.