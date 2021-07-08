GENEVA — The Fillmore County Fair here, with all its livestock events and exhibits and other agricultural viewings, promotes and celebrates the state’s No. 1 industry, all while providing plenty of family connection and fun.
Randy Kleinschmidt of rural Grafton and his family have been involved in agriculture and the Fillmore County Fair livestock auction for many decades. It all started with his grandfather, Harold, and his father, Bill, being on the Livestock Auction Sale Committee in the early decades, soon after the auction’s origination in 1947.
The Livestock Auction will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022.
Kleinschmidt, 58, has been connected with the Fillmore County Fair 50 years. It began when he joined 4-H in 1971 and enjoyed 12 years with the program. Then came 20-plus years with his four kids and stepson. Now his granddaughter is in her third year.
Through the 50 years, the family members have all had one thing in common—they all showed cattle at the fair.
During this time, Kleinschmidt became a 4-H leader and also served on the 4-H Council. He is now on the Livestock Auction Sale Committee and has served in the position for 10 years.
Kleinschmidt said it is good for kids to be involved in 4-H with the fair in the showing of animals and then selling them at the 4-H Livestock Auction.
“It makes kids aware that animals have a life cycle,” Kleinschmidt said, “Kids spend hours and hours taking care of these animals along with family. It teaches them responsibility, and they learn financing.”
Each participant is allowed to show one market animal — sheep, hogs or cattle — yearly during the fair. Kids parade the animals through the show ring one at a time, where they are viewed by buyers and are sold. Fifty is the average number sold per year at the fair.
Last year’s public health pandemic brought problems of safety, so a big change was made to protect everyone and keep them safe. A virtual, online auction originated.
Kleinschmidt said photos were taken and projected on a screen through the S.C. Online Auction of Robinson, Illinois, format, and buyers could bid through the company direct. Or, they could also bid at the fairgrounds if they desired to be there. The only people at the auction were buyers and the sale committee, which handled all details and arrangements. The animals were sold one at a time.
Buyers have the option to keep the animal and process for themselves or it can be sold back to the auction committee, which has fair market bids lined up to purchase.
Kleinschmidt said the buyers really appreciated it.
“It was a huge success,” Kleinschmidt said. “And we’re going to do it again this year.”
Buyers’ are appreciated and recognized. Their names are announced, they receive thank-you cards from the 4-H members, and each buyer also gets a plaque.
The 4-H’ers are able to get a premium over what they would get at an area sale barn. It helps keep kids participating by financing their next year’s project and keeps the numbers up yearly for the event.
“The businesses that help support the auction are the reason this works,” Kleinschmidt said. “We thank them and hope it keeps continuing and getting stronger and better.”
The Fillmore County Fair is under way this week and continues through Monday, with the livestock auction at 1 p.m. that day.
