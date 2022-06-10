A final draft of Hastings’ Transportation and Parking Master Plan identified multiple potential roadway projects and recommended converting to two-way downtown traffic, but some of the first people to see the draft requested better connectivity between south and north Hastings.
Chris Joannes, project manager from Denver engineering firm Kimley-Horn, shared the draft during a public reveal of the Transportation and Parking Master Plan Thursday evening at the Hastings City Auditorium.
Even though it is a final draft, the Transportation and Parking Master Plan still is a draft and has yet to be approved by the Hastings City Council. Public input still is possible.
During the question-and-answer portion of the presentation, it was asked if public transportation wasn’t deemed to be a priority because local residents who need public transportation weren’t part of the public comment period.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said the response to a survey question about public transportation wasn’t very strong.
“That’s not to say it isn’t relevant,” she said.
It was also mentioned from the audience about the difficulty for a parent in south Hastings with young children and no vehicle to be able to travel to north Hastings.
Maps in the demographic section of the study show a lot of south Hastings residents don’t own vehicles, or have to share vehicles.
“I do feel like there is data in there that does support (public transportation), and it’s something that’s definitely on the forefront of my thoughts because when you look on the south end of town and not having the transportation modes and then also not having a trail system, that concerns me a lot,” Parnell-Rowe said. “I’m hoping to look at that a little more. I know at the state level, they are doing some studies for transit.”
Joannes said there is interest in some level for some sort of local public transportation service.
“Reaching out to the mayor or other elected officials in the city, letting them know your thoughts, will put some more teeth behind that recommendation and maybe a little kick in the pants to look at funding some sort of transit study to identify those exact needs you’re talking about and come up with a plan for how to connect people to schools and parks, employment opportunities and shopping and all of those things people need,” he said. “I don’t know that before doing this analysis that people realized how much of a divide there was between the south and the north part of the city.”
There are areas in south Hastings where more than 20% of residents don’t own a vehicle and over 25% of residents live under the poverty line, Joannes said.
“I think people have the perception that’s the less fortunate side of town, but I don’t know the last time that (was) mapped out and shown to people,” he said.
The Transportation and Parking Master Plan began with community focus group meetings, a public open house and virtual public survey.
Public feedback was intended to help establish community priorities for trails, traffic flow, sidewalks, parking and transit.
Guiding principles include connectivity and equity, quality of life and fiscal responsibility.
The study analyzed crashes for 2015-2019, identifying crash hot spots and mapping fatal and serious injury-involved crashes.
Funding sources were identified to help implement priorities.
There was a recommendation to convert all one-way streets back to two-way, beginning with a small study to update traffic volumes from the 2005 study that looked at downtown traffic to help determine the best look for intersections.
Recommended projects were identified through previous planning efforts, stakeholder engagements, city staff input and current conditions analysis.
There were 20 potential roadway projects, 17 intersection projects and eight potential bridge projects identified.
For instance, the highest-rated roadway project was the intersection at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
For more information go to the Transportation and Parking Master Plan page on the city’s website at https://www.cityofhastings.org/government/administrative-services/reports-and-studies/transportation-and-parking-master-plan.html.
