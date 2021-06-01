Four people were displaced Tuesday after fire caused significant damage to a house divided into apartments in the 1100 block of West Sixth Street.
Amanda Scott, public information manager for the city of Hastings, said a Hastings police officer noticed the fire while on patrol and called for firefighters.
Hastings firefighters were dispatched to 1126 W. Sixth St. at 3:05 p.m. Both Hastings Fire and Rescue and the Hastings Rural Fire Department responded to the scene.
Scott said the officer knocked at the door on the main level and contacted the tenants to evacuate them. The house has been divided into three apartments, one at the basement level, one on the main floor, and one upstairs.
The officer kicked in the door to the lower level apartment to ensure nobody was inside. The single occupant of the apartment wasn’t home at the time.
The officer then went upstairs to alert the tenants from the upper apartment and helped get them out safely.
Scott said four people inside the two apartments were evacuated without injury, along with two dogs.
Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes notified the American Red Cross to provide assistance to the displaced residents.
Hastings Utilities shut off the utilities and helped block streets around the affected area along with HPD officers.
Scott said the origin and cause of the fire have yet to be determined.
The fire was determined under control at 4:27 p.m.
