Fire damaged a shop late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning at LandMark Implement on West U.S. Highway 6/34.
Hastings Rural Fire Department organized the response to extinguish the burning building with mutual assistance from all fire departments in Adams County as well as Doniphan and Glenvil.
The call came in about smoke at the John Deere dealership around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday. The business is located south of the highway between Southern Hills Drive and Adams Central Avenue.
Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes lives near the area and arrived before the fire trucks. Upon arrival, Pughes saw the building was engulfed in flames with smoke pouring from the building.
Pughes said rural firefighters requested mutual aid immediately due to the size of the building and contents inside.
The metal structure also trapped the heat inside, making it impossible for firefighters to enter the building. The metal made it difficult to penetrate the roof or sides to provide access.
Pughes said responders could hear several minor explosions inside as products inside the shop like petroleum and spray cans caught fire.
“It could hold a whole lot of heat, kinda like an oven box,” he said. “It was a defensive fire for several hours.”
The fire primarily was contained to shop area on the west end. A fire wall separated it from the main office and showroom, but those areas received smoke damage throughout.
Since the fire produced massive amounts of heat, firefighters had to be able to rotate crews in and out to prevent injury.
Due to a lack of fire hydrants, water had to be shuttled into the area, relayed by tanker trucks to the scene.
“That also took a lot of manpower,” Pughes said. “It was a very difficult fire.”
About 75 firefighters and rescue personnel assisted directly on the scene.
Hastings Fire and Rescue also provided an aerial ladder truck to attack the fire on the roof.
Firefighters ruled the fire under control about 3 a.m and it was extinguished shortly thereafter.
Still more people helped from the sidelines.
The Hastings Salvation Army was on scene helping provide water to firefighters.
“I contacted Russ’s Market at 2 in the morning, and they did a wonderful job of coming up with sandwiches so our guys could refuel,” Pughes said. “The city really reached out. It was a great combined effort.”
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist in determining the cause of the fire.
Pughes said the highway had to be closed for a time while firefighters battled the blaze.
“When we first got on scene, everybody was stopping on the highway to watch,” he said. “We ended up closing the highway to prevent any accidents. I understand people wanting to witness an event like this, but it’s safer to go home and read about it in the paper the next morning.”
