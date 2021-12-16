The vehicle carrying two fatal crash victims was fully engulfed in fire following the crash on Sunday, making identification more difficult, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck said authorities are waiting for reports dental records before a positive identification can be made in the case.
“We are currently waiting for medical records to confirm the identities,” he said.
A vehicle reportedly traveling northbound on Blaine Avenue collided with an eastbound vehicle on 12th Street about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
There are stop signs for north and south traffic on Blaine at the intersection.
Two occupants of the eastbound vehicle, which was fully involved in flames when first responders arrived, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the northbound vehicle were transported by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.