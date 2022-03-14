Fire destroys downtown building

Firefighters from Hastings and beyond battled a building fire early Monday morning at Bert's Pharmacy, 700 W. Second St.
Firefighters were called shortly before midnight to the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue. The structure is on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Two ladder trucks doused the building from above while multiple hoses sprayed the building and through windows in an apparent effort to keep the blaze from spreading to the adjoining building to the west.
Fire could be seen flaring up through the broken windows on the second floor of the building, showing significant damage to the structure. Smoke from the fire was concentrated to the north of the building.
Hastings Fire & Rescue appeared to be assisted by Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department and Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, who were also at the scene.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte expressed sadness Monday morning at news of the fire and called for community support for those impacted by the blaze.
"Hastings suffered a devastating loss to our downtown this morning and my prayers go out to the owners and employees of Bert's Pharmacy and surrounding businesses and organizations that were impacted," Stutte said. "I am thankful that everyone is safe and I'd like to thank Hastings Rural Fire Department, Juniata and Glenvil for responding to help Hastings Fire and Rescue while they battled this fire.
"While it is a sad day for our community, I'm confident that our citizens will rally to support those affected and Downtown Hastings will rebound and thrive for years to come.”
Brent Hultine, a Hastings Tribune advertising executive, awoke to a smoke-filled apartment shortly after 11 p.m. at 708 W. Second Street.
"I was asleep and the smoke alarm was going off," Hultine said. "I grabbed a pair of jeans off my bed — no shoes, no shirt — and my cell phone and ran downstairs and saw the awning right below the Bert's Drugs neon sign was engulfed and called 911.
"I was disoriented for a while until I got downstairs and saw the fire. I was pretty nervous. The fire progressed inwards into the Bert's building and the rest is history."
A neighbor provided him with shoes and a jacket before he eventually sought shelter at his mother's house for the evening.
A firefighter told him the department would notify him when it was safe to return to his apartment.
"I'm pretty sure there will be smoke and water damage up there," he said.
Damage to the pharmacy was extensive, he said.
"It's a total loss," he said. "The fire went through the roof."
Hastings Utilities shut down electrical services to 61 businesses for about 2.5 hours in response to the fire, public information manager Amanda Scott said.
The Kensington Assisted Living building utilized a backup generator to maintain its power during the outage, she said.