Rural fire
JUNIATA — Multiple firefighting crews put out a fire Wednesday that destroyed an outbuilding at a rural residence north of here.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 4:04 am
Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said a call came in around 4:45 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 10265 Liberty Ave.
“They estimated it was burning several hours before they realized it,” he said.
The fire was in a large metal building containing equipment, machinery and supplies.
The building was fully involved in fire when Juniata firefighters arrived. Firefighters from Doniphan, Giltner, Kenesaw, Roseland and Wood River provided mutual aid in battling the blaze.
Adams County Emergency Management, The Salvation Army and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office offered support, as well.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building and contents were a total loss.
Crime and courts reporter
