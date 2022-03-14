Fire devastates downtown building

Firefighters from Hastings and beyond battled a structure fire early Monday morning that appears to have destroyed a downtown building.
Firefighters were called at 11:26 p.m. on Sunday to Bert’s Pharmacy, 700 W. Second St., on the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue. The structure is on the northwest corner of the intersection.
When Hastings Fire & Rescue arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the awning and the wall of Bert’s Pharmacy. Firefighters from Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department and Juniata Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid.
Assistant Fire Chief Troy Vorderstrasse said firefighters used the hose nozzles to break out windows to allow water to be sprayed into the building. Two ladder trucks doused the building from above while multiple hoses sprayed the building from the ground level.
Once firefighters determined there was no life hazard because no one was in the building, efforts were mostly defensive as they tried to contain the blaze to the building of origin.
Vorderstrasse said the fire cuts in the joists worked like they were supposed to and allowed the floor to collapse and limit the fire from spreading to the adjacent building.
Amanda Scott, public information manager for the city of Hastings, said the structure’s roof partially collapsed and the fire spread north to the Hastings Visitor Center, causing heavy damage. Businesses as far as three buildings to the west sustained smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the original building.
The Hastings Utilities Department temporarily disconnected utilities to a two-block area during the fire, and the fire was under control by 2:20 a.m. Electrical services to 61 businesses were disrupted for about 2.5 hours in response to the fire, though the Kensington Assisted Living building used a backup generator to maintain its power during the outage, Scott said.
The Hastings Police Department also assisted on scene.
The fire was called in after a tenant in the neighboring building at 708 W. Second St. awoke to a smoke alarm.
Brent Hultine, a Hastings Tribune advertising executive, awoke to a smoke-filled apartment shortly after 11 p.m.
“I was asleep and the smoke alarm was going off,” Hultine said. “I grabbed a pair of jeans off my bed — no shoes, no shirt — and my cellphone and ran downstairs and saw the awning right below the Bert’s Drugs neon sign was engulfed and called 911.
“I was disoriented for a while until I got downstairs and saw the fire. I was pretty nervous. The fire progressed inwards into the Bert’s building, and the rest is history.”
A neighbor provided Hultine with shoes and a jacket before he eventually sought shelter at his mother’s house for the rest of the night.
A firefighter told him the department would notify him when it was safe to return to his apartment.
“I’m pretty sure there will be smoke and water damage up there,” he said.
Damage to the pharmacy was extensive, Hultine said.
“It’s a total loss,” he said. “The fire went through the roof.”
Vorderstrasse said the fire could have been much worse without the smoke detector providing an alert.
With the recent time change for Daylight Savings, he said it’s a good time for homeowners to check the batteries of their smoke detectors.
The fire department has completed an investigation but isn’t releasing the results at this time. The department has turned the building back over to the owner to work through the insurance process.
No injuries were reported.
After the fire, the Hastings Street Department put barricades up for Hastings Avenue between First and Third streets, and for Second Street between Lincoln and Denver avenues until the structural integrity of the building could be evaluated.
Structural engineers examined the building and determined it to be safe, Vorderstrasse said.
Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Second Street was reopened to traffic, though Hastings Avenue between Second and Third streets remained closed for the day.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte expressed sadness Monday morning at news of the fire and called for community support for those affected by the blaze.
“Hastings suffered a devastating loss to our downtown this morning, and my prayers go out to the owners and employees of Bert’s Pharmacy and surrounding businesses and organizations that were impacted,” Stutte said. “I am thankful that everyone is safe, and I’d like to thank Hastings Rural Fire Department, Juniata and Glenvil for responding to help Hastings Fire and Rescue while they battled this fire.
“While it is a sad day for our community, I’m confident that our citizens will rally to support those affected and Downtown Hastings will rebound and thrive for years to come.”
Bert’s Pharmacy opened in 1925, according to Tribune archives. The original owner was Bert Burchess, who opened his second store in the corner building at Second Street and Hastings Avenue in 1948.
John Adams, who began managing the downtown location at that time, later purchased the store from Burchess.
Current owner Tom Choquette purchased the store from Adams in 1982.
The pharmacy storefront was updated in 2013 as a collaborative project between the Bert’s staff, the Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority and Elizabeth Spilinek of Hastings, a trained historic preservationist.
In a post to its Facebook page on Monday, Bert’s Pharmacy showed a photograph of the front of the downtown store in the aftermath of the overnight fire. It directed downtown customers to its West 14th Street location for the time being, but lamented the loss of the landmark store at Second and Hastings and thanked the community for its support as next steps are determined.
“No words,” the post read. “We will miss everyone very much that we grew accustomed to spending our days with, the pharmacy patients, customers, locals, and those passing thru. We LOVE our community. Thank you from the deepest parts of our hearts for your support as we navigate this.”