Fire displaced around 20 residents of an apartment complex at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village on Friday evening.
Hastings Fire and Rescue put out a fire that appeared to originate in the entryway at Village Terrace, 315 S. First Ave., with assistance from the Hastings Rural Fire Department.
Amanda Scott, public information manager for the city of Hastings, said the fire appeared to be contained to the entryway, but smoke penetrated through the building, necessitating the evacuation of more than 20 residents.
Given the outside temperatures in the 40s, authorities had to find ways to keep the displaced residents warm. Some were placed in the Adams County Emergency Management mobile command center. Others were placed on a bus that could accommodate wheelchair use.
Scott said Hastings Utilities also was called to the scene to shut off electricity to the building due to electrical sparking in the building.
The Salvation Army and American Red Cross provided assistance, as well. It was unknown whether the residents would be able to return to the building on Friday.
