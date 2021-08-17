Hastings firefighters put out a garage fire Tuesday afternoon at 135 E. Fourth St.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said it took about five minutes for firefighters to knock the fire down and it was under control in less than 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire caused major damage to the garage and contents.
It was the first fire where the newest apparatus, Quint 1, was used.
“All the training has paid off,” he said. “They did a great job of getting water on the fire quickly.”
