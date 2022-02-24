Hastings Fire and Rescue is renovating Station 1 near Highland Park to create quiet places for firefighters to rest and improve safety.
Chief Brad Starling said a capital improvement project will renovate the sleeping quarters for firefighters. He said sleep is particularly important for employees working two or three shifts in a row.
“When you’re working 48 or 72 hours, you can get pretty tired,” he said. “You need a quiet place to do so.”
Since the station was built in the mid-1980s, the firefighters’ sleeping area has been an open space with no privacy. There were no female quarters. The new design will have individual rooms for each person.
“We want to make sure everybody feels welcome to work here,” Starling said.
The Hastings City Council approved about $250,000 for the renovations with this year’s budget.
Along with the sleeping quarters, the restroom facilities will be updated and a sprinkler system will be added through the building.
Starling said there is a partial sprinkler system in the basement, but the upgrades would provide protection to the rest of the building.
“We felt that was important for the safety of equipment and the safety of firefighters here 24 hours a day,” he said. “We’re big proponents of sprinkler systems.”
Building renovations aren’t the only changes for the fire department.
During the last year, the department put Quint 1 into service, which replaced two vehicles and reduced maintenance costs.
The department has been fully staffed since October 2021.
Troy Vorderstrasse was promoted to assistant fire chief in January to replace Curt Smith, who left the department in 2020.
The department added a new position, Training and EMS Coordinator, to make sure firefighters between all shifts are getting the training hours required. Ryan Dooley was promoted to fill the position.
“There’s lots of regulations as far as training hours we need to get,” Starling said.
Starling said the department took Vorderstrasse’s old position, Fire Prevention Officer, and renamed it to Fire Marshal in a bid to have the city take over some duties from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office. They brought in Anthony Murphy from outside the department to fill the position.
Although the new job will include investigating the cause and origin of fires, the main duties will include code enforcement and reviewing all plans for new buildings and remodels.
Next year, Starling said, the department will look to request delegated authority from the state of Nebraska.
First, the city will consider code changes that will help the city align with the state rules and ease the process.
Once completed, the city will be able to collect the revenue from that process. Instead of submitting plans for review to both the city and state, the city official will have the authority to fill in for a state official to provide approval.
“This actually streamlines the process very well,” he said. “The state is understaffed so turn around time is slow.”
