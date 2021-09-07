Charges against a 36-year-old Hastings woman accused of illegal possession of firearms have been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Shannon M. Andrade of 417 S. Chicago Ave. waived her right to a preliminary hearing Sept. 3. Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.
Andrade faces two charges of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and one charge of possessing methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hastings Police Department officers noticed a package similar to others that had recently contained meth on the porch of 417 S. Chicago Ave., a residence where officers previously had noted drug activity.
Officers contacted two residents of the house, one of whom was Andrade. The name on the package didn’t match the residents’. Both claimed to not know the person to whom it was addressed and wouldn’t claim ownership of the package themselves. Officers brought in a drug dog, which detected drugs inside the package.
Due to the drug found in the package, officers asked to search the residence and the residents consented. In Andrade’s bedroom, they found two handguns in her dresser and a pipe for smoking meth.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
