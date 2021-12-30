The case against a 25-year-old Hastings man accused of firing a handgun near his pregnant wife has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the case against Edward Boutin, whose last known address was 1400 W. J St. No. 121, following a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29, 2021.
Boutin faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavit, Boutin’s wife, Emily, went to the Hastings Police Department on Oct. 27 to report an altercation with her husband.
Emily said she recently found out she was six weeks pregnant and Boutin believed she had been unfaithful. While she was taking a bath, she said, Boutin came into the bathroom, pulled her out of the tub and put his hands around her throat.
She said Boutin pointed a handgun at her while threatening her and fired the weapon toward her feet. The bullet struck the floor, and she had a four-inch cut on her leg afterward.
Police investigated and later obtained a search warrant for the motel room, where officers found bullet fragments and gunpowder, as well as meth and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.