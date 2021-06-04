A 28-year-old Hastings man denied charges of making threats with a firearm June 1 in Adams County District Court.
Seth Burge of 809 S. Kansas Ave. pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threats, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in the case for July 8 at 10 a.m.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Use of a firearm in a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The charges relate to an incident Feb. 27 involving Hastings police officers, in which Burge was injured.
Few details about the incident have been made available to the public, with prosecutors sealing the arrest affidavit citing concerns about the ongoing investigation.
According to an initial news release from the Hastings Police Department issued Feb. 27, officers were in the area of Third Street and Laird Avenue about 1:04 p.m. that day and recognized a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.
The suspect later was identified as Burge.
Officers attempted to make contact with Burge and he fled on foot. The foot chase ended behind a business in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue.
The officers attempted to take Burge into custody, but he was armed and shots were fired by Hastings police, injuring the man.
Immediately following the gunfire, officers provided medical treatment until Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.
According to court records, there was a warrant out for Burge’s arrest in a misdemeanor case in Adams County Court charging him with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Burge had failed to appear on the vehicle charge on Feb. 18, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
