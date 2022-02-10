A 25-year-old Hastings man has denied firing a handgun near his pregnant wife.
Edward Boutin, whose last known address was 1400 W. J St. No. 121, pleaded not guilty Feb. 4 in Adams County District Court.
Boutin faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Boutin’s wife, Emily, went to the Hastings Police Department on Oct. 27, 2021, to report an altercation with her husband.
Emily said she recently found out she was six weeks pregnant and Boutin believed she had been unfaithful. While she was taking a bath, she said, Boutin came into the bathroom, pulled her out of the tub and put his hands around her throat.
She said Boutin pointed a handgun at her while threatening her and fired the weapon toward her feet. The bullet struck the floor, and she had a 4-inch cut on her leg afterward.
Police investigated and later obtained a search warrant for the motel room, where officers found bullet fragments and gunpowder, as well as meth and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Second-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Third-degree domestic assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
