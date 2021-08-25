Hastings firefighters put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon at 126 E. Park St.
Amanda Scott, public information officer for the city, said there were no injuries.
The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m., and firefighters were able to get it under control by about 4:42 p.m.
Hastings Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from the Hastings Rural Fire Department as well as firefighters from Clay Center, Doniphan and Glenvil. The Salvation Army provided support to firefighters at the scene.
Scott said firefighters believe the blaze possibly started in the basement, but the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Hastings Fire and Rescue called the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.
The house was considered vacant, though the previous occupants were being evicted from the property. A sign posted on the door stated the occupants had until 5 p.m. on Monday to leave.
Scott said the owner gave the occupants another 24 hours to finish moving items out of the house, which would have expired at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Signs of the moving process could be seen with possessions stacked on a trailer parked outside the residence.
