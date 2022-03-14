Firefighters battle downtown blaze at Bert's Pharmacy

Firefighters from Hastings and beyond are battling a building fire early Monday morning at Bert's Pharmacy, 700 W. Second St.
Firefighters were called shortly before midnight to the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue. The structure is located on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Two ladder trucks doused the building from above while multiple hoses sprayed the building and through windows in an apparent effort to keep the blaze from spreading to the adjoining building to the west.
Fire could be seen flaring up through the broken windows on the second floor of the building, showing significant damage to the structure. Smoke from the fire was concentrated to the north of the building.
Hastings Fire & Rescue appeared to be assisted by Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department and Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, who were also at the scene.