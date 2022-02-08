Rural firefighters put out a field fire Tuesday that burned around 5-8 acres in the area of Marian Road and 26th Street.
Hastings Rural Fire Department Chief Nathan Hamik said grass and corn stubble was burned in the fire. No injuries were reported in the blaze.
The call originated as a car fire around 2 p.m. and Hastings Fire and Rescue was dispatched to put the fire out. Upon arrival, Hamik said firefighters didn’t find a vehicle but the field was on fire.
Once it was determined to be a call for Hastings Rural, the department called for mutual aid from surrounding rural fire departments. Volunteers with departments in Juniata, Roseland, Doniphan and Trumbull provided assistance, along with firefighters from Hastings Fire and Rescue.
Three farmers in the area also helped by using tractors to create fire lines to contain the blaze.
The proximity to the railroad tracks was also a factor. Hamik said they had to notify the railroad to keep trains out of the area while firefighters worked to battle the blaze on both sides of the track.
By 4:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished and firefighters were investigating the cause.
Due to the high winds and dry conditions of the vegetation, Hamik said the fire spread quickly. He said the efforts of the volunteers, farmers and city firefighters helped quickly resolve the fire.
“We appreciate every department and personnel who helped,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.