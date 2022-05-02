Hastings Fire and Rescue extinguished a house fire Monday afternoon in the 700 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
Firefighters were on a call investigating a reported fire at 836 N. Burlington Ave. when a second call came in at 3:54 p.m. at 710 N. Baltimore Ave.
One unit immediately cleared the Burlington call and responded to 710 N. Baltimore Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the structure and a Good Samaritan outside who had already rescued a dog from the house.
The residents were not inside the home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic for smoke inhalation.
Despite having only one unit available for initial fire attack, firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes but remained on scene for several hours investigating the cause.
An investigation by HFR determined that the fire was accidental in nature, caused by electrical arcing that ignited furnishings.
HFR reminds everyone that when leaving pets at home alone, leave them near entrances so they are easily found by the fire department in case of emergency.
