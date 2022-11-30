Hastings firefighters are continuing a tradition of helping the community with their second annual Stache Bash fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Friday at First Street Brewing Co., 119 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Capt. Jason Henry said the event will include raffle prizes, split the pot and taking bids for which mustaches will be shaved after the event.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Brooke Jarosik of Hastings and her family. Jarosik was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and has gone through numerous surgeries and treatments in recent months.
Henry met Jarosik through friends and brought her story to the local firefighters union, Hastings Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 675. The union organizes the Stache Bash and agreed to have this year’s event go to help Jarosik.
Breast cancer is particularly meaningful to Henry, whose mother died of the disease when he was 19.
“My mother fought breast cancer for 12 years,” he said. “I have had a firsthand seat to this.”
Food trucks will be available at the event and will donate a portion of sales to the fundraiser.
Since most people are in stressful situations when they meet firefighters, Henry said the event offers a chance to see them out of uniform. Henry said it’s a fun way to interact with the public while raising money for a good cause.
“We’re happy we can provide some support to the community,” he said. “We want to thank the community. They really stepped up last year.”
For more information, visit the Hastings Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 675 page on Facebook.
