In remembrance of the terrible attack by foreign extremists against the United States homeland, the vity of Hastings marked Patriot Day with a ceremony Monday at New Hope Baptist Church.
Darin Clark, a retired Hastings Fire and Rescue captain who now volunteers with the Hastings Rural Fire Department, offered the address about the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.
He, along with firefighters around the world, vowed to never forget, he said.
“'Never forget' means never forgetting,” he said.
One way to remember the fallen is by being prepared, Clark said. The terrorist attack changed the way firefighters across the country viewed themselves, no longer simply tasked with extinguishing fires.
“We are the nation’s first responders for all type of incidents and hazards,” he said. “Knowing this fact, it’s our responsibility to dedicate ourselves to preparedness by seeking the proper training and knowledge beyond the scope of some previous generations and developing the skills necessary to perform under the worst conditions.”
But there is a difference between always remembering and never forgetting.
Always remembering pain and loss would prevent people from feeling joy and celebrating, Clark cautioned. The continuous recall of pain would deaden any new experiences in life.
“To never forget allows us to keep the pain in our history, meaningful and important, and also keep it in check,” he said. “We have room in our hearts and in our minds for celebration and joy, and we know that is OK. We will still never forget.”
Monday’s ceremony opened with the presentation of colors to display the American flag and Nebraska state flag by the Hastings Fire and Rescue Honor Guard. Posting of the flags was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer by Pastor Eddie Goff of New Hope Baptist Church, who serves as a chaplain for the fire department and Hastings Police Department.
Josiah Young, a member of the HFR Honor Guard, explained the longstanding tradition of bell tolls in fire service. Initially used to provide emergency warnings to the public and the end of a shift, the bell became the traditional way to memorialize firefighters who died in service to community.
“When a firefighter died in the line of duty, it was the mournful toll of the bell that solemnly announced the comrades passing,” Young said. “We utilize these traditions as symbols to reflect honor and respect on those who have given so much and who served so well.”
Readings of significant events of the timeline were punctuated by the tolling of the bell, five bell strikes with each milestone to mark the loss.
Ryan Miller with Hastings Fire and Rescue noted 8:46 a.m. as the first hijacked airplane, American Airlines 11, crashed into floors 93-99 of the World Trade Center North Tower in New York City.
Hastings Police Detective Sara Mann noted 9:03 a.m. as a second plane, United Airlines 175, crashed into floors 77-85 of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
Jodi Erickson with HFR noted 9:37 a.m. when American Airlines 77 crashed into the Pentagon, about 20 minutes before the South Tower collapsed.
Joseph Hermann, a member of the HFR Honor Guard, noted 10:03 a.m., after passengers on United Airlines 93 overpowered terrorists, who crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, instead of its intended target — the U.S. Capitol.
Sam Margheim, a member of the Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, noted the collapse of the North Tower at 10:28 a.m.
Nearly 3,000 perished that day, either as passengers, people working in the World Trade Center or first responders entering the buildings in the evacuation attempt.
Mike Butler, CEO of Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center, provided videos highlighting the events and their impact on the family members of those who perished.
Hastings Fire and Rescue Honor Guard retired the colors before a cookie reception in the church’s fellowship hall.
Hermann said he was honored to be a part of the ceremony as part of the department’s recently established honor guard.
“When we say Never Forget, this is our way of keeping that promise,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.