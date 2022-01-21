Hastings Fire and Rescue knocked down a blaze that damaged the exterior of a residence Friday afternoon at Third Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Firefighters were called to 1427 W. Third St. at 3:04 p.m.
Assistant Fire Chief Troy Vorderstrasse arrived on scene first and found flames coming from the exterior siding of the house.
Using a dry chemical fire extinguisher, he was able to keep the flames under control until other firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished within five minutes.
No injuries were reported. The four occupants inside the home self-evacuated at the time of the fire.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said the fire seemed to mostly affect the exterior siding and was kept from spreading to the interior of the home.
An investigation by HFR determined that the fire was accidental in nature, caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.
