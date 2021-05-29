TRUMBULL — Firefighters put out a fire that destroyed two sheds on Wednesday near here, according to a press release from Clay County Emergency Management.
The fire was reported about 11:20 a.m., and volunteer firefighters from Trumbull, Doniphan and Giltner were dispatched to the scene.
Hastings Rural, Juniata and Phillips volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid in fighting the fire.
The first firefighters on the scene found an outbuilding on the east side of the property at 108 Road A fully engulfed in fire. A strong wind out of the southeast pushed the fire into another wood-framed building. The fire continued to burn and extended into an adjacent steel machine shop building on the property.
Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours before it was contained. It took another two hours to extinguish hot spots and overhaul the area.
The buildings were a total loss. There was heavy to total damage to items stored in the machine shop.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office sent an investigator to the scene to determine origin and cause of the fire. The fire reportedly started in a fowl cage.
The family was able to rescue some of the turkeys that were in the enclosure, and most escaped without injury.
