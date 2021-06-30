With new options being allowed at firework stands that opened in Hastings on Monday, local firefighters are urging residents to be cautious while celebrating the country’s birthday.
Legislation signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in May allowed Nebraska fireworks stands to sell projectiles like bottle rockets and nighttime parachutes that previously were banned in the state.
The law still excludes wire sparklers, flying lanterns, and cherry bombs or other fireworks with more than 50 milligrams of explosive composition.
Troy Vorderstrasse, assistant chief at Hastings Fire and Rescue, said the addition of bottle rockets could cause issues, especially if they end up on someone else’s property.
“They will end up in places you don’t expect them,” he said. “We caution people to be safe. All fireworks can cause a fire and be dangerous if not used properly.”
Fortunately, Vorderstrasse said recent wet weather will help lessen the chances of grass fires starting.
He said the number of stands is lower than previous years at 11, but during his inspections, all have reported sales are going well.
Mandi Clark of Hastings manned a fireworks stand for the Hastings High School Cheer and Dance teams on Monday and Tuesday. She said the addition of bottle rockets this year has been a hot topic for buyers. Many showed interest in purchasing the projectiles, which had years ago been legal for purchase in Nebraska, and they flew off the tables.
“Clearly, people were excited about those coming back into stock,” she said.
In Hastings, fireworks can be sold and/or ignited between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 28 to July 2. On July 3 and 4, the hours are extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Along with the regulated times, fireworks can’t be used in the vicinity of a person or property that could cause injury or damage. Fireworks can’t be discharged inside a building or thrown from a motor vehicle.
Vorderstrasse also reminded residents that they aren’t allowed to discharge fireworks from city property, including parks, parking lots, alleys or streets. Violating the ordinance can be punishable by up to a $500 fine.
Other safety tips include:
- Always have an adult present.
- Only buy fireworks from reliable dealers.
- Use fireworks outdoors only, with water handy.
- Only light one firework at a time.
- Never try to alter or combine fireworks.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
- Dispose of discharged fireworks properly, wetting them down and storing them in a metal container.
- Never throw fireworks at another person or an animal.
- Never discharge fireworks in a metal or glass container.
- Aim fireworks away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people.
- Wait 20 minutes to approach a dud and then soak it in water before disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.