Michell Rodriguez and Wyatt Getzfred were surprised to learn their daughter was the first baby born in 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare even though that was the hope all along.
Rodriguez gave birth to daughter Adalynn at 6:46 p.m. on Jan. 2 after arriving at Mary Lanning around four hours earlier. Rodriguez was due Dec. 31, 2021.
“I was expecting to give birth on New Year’s, and she didn’t come that day, so I was like, ‘Somebody probably beat me to it,’ ” she said.
Rodriguez, 19, and Getzfred, 18, live in Hastings.
Adalynn weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.
She doesn’t have a middle name.
The name, Adalynn, stood out for her parents.
“I kind of wanted a name that no one has really heard of; it’s rare,” Rodriguez said. “That was the only name I could think of, and I liked it.”
Getzfred said he and Rodriguez didn’t know Adalynn would be the New Year’s baby until she was actually born.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen at first,” he said. “It was past her due date. So I feel like there was going to be another baby. Then we found out, and I thought it was pretty cool.”
Rodriguez and Getzfred spent New Year’s Eve at a family celebration.
“We had her on a yoga ball just bouncing away and telling her to relax,” said her sister, Jenifer Rodriguez of Harvard. “We were all trying to help her.”
Adalynn’s birth follows a record-breaking year for Mary Lanning. The hospital concluded 2021 with 1,037 births, which is the number of deliveries and doesn’t include multiple babies during deliveries.
