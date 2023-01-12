First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings now is recognized as an Open and Affirming congregation within the UCC denomination.
The local church announced its new designation, with is referred to as ONA for short, in a news release Thursday.
The congregation will receive a certificate acknowledging its ONA status during this weekend’s Sunday worship service on Jan. 15.
The service begins 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at 2810 W. Seventh St. All are welcome to attend.
The Rev. Sarah Rentzel Jones, associate conference minister for the UCC’s Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota conferences, will be on hand to help present the certificate.
According to the website of the United Church of Christ denomination, ucc.org, Open and Affirming is the UCC designation for congregations, campus ministries and other church bodies that “make a public covenant of welcome into their full life and ministry to persons of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions.”
In its news release, the Hastings church says it has entered into a covenant with other UCC congregations across the United States “in a commitment to extend Christ’s welcome to all people.”
“This recognition follows several years of prayerful study, education and discussion,” the news release states. “This covenant and a new Welcome Statement were adopted by congregational ballot.”
In the Welcome Statement, the congregation declares it is dedicated to welcoming all people.
“Following the examples of Jesus Christ, we commit ourselves to be an Open and Affirming Church,” the document reads.
The statement includes the following points:
— “We celebrate, recognize, and give thanks for the diversity in which God created us.”
— “We seek to embrace the rich variety of our congregation and community.”
— “We affirm the dignity and worth of every person created in God’s image.”
— “We advocate for human rights for all persons.”
— “We recognize our prejudices and oppose discrimination and violence.”
— “As members of Christ’s church, we celebrate our Creator’s love for people of different genders, gender identities, ages, races, sexual orientations, nationalities, faiths, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, physical capabilities, neurodiversities and relationships.”
— “We work to invite all God’s children into our church family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.