First Presbyterian Church 2023
Buy Now

The First Presbyterian Church of Hastings has stood at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue since 1912, serving a congregation that is celebrating 150 years of service to the community. A special anniversary worship service is planned for Sept. 10.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

A festive Sunday morning worship service Sept. 10 will gather members and friends of First Presbyterian Church — including several visiting ministers with long ties to the congregation — to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the congregation's founding.

“Living a Legacy of Love” is the theme for the FPC sesquicentennial celebration, which has been ongoing for the past several months and has included multiple special events.

0
0
0
0
0