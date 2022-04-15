Changes are obvious in auditorium No. 1 at the Rivoli 3 Theatre in downtown Hastings.
Scaffolding is erected and plaster work is occurring in the movie theater’s largest auditorium. This is the first step of a major renovation that includes state-of-the-art seating, updated concession stand and expansion from three screens to five.
The Rivoli had significant leaks three or four years ago. Fridley Theatres, which owns the Rivoli, invested nearly $75,000 at the time for an entire new roof and now is repairing the damaged plaster.
Plaster work began March 30.
“That’s really exciting,” said Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres. “The charm of that historic building has still always been there, but because of some roof failures it didn’t look as beautiful as it once did. Everything else still has that historic beauty. We’re looking forward to restoring the ceiling as well to make it look as fresh and restored as possible, which is the first phase in this. Before we start putting in brand new seats, we’ve got to be able to get all the way up there and restore that. The next portion will be getting it all painted and clearing out the scaffolding.”
Auditorium No. 1 still is being used to show movies during evenings and weekends while plaster work occurs.
The total renovation project is estimated to cost at least $1 million.
Balancing historic charm with modern comfort, the company will begin equipping the main floor of auditorium No. 1 with “UltraLux Loungers,” once plaster work is complete.
The new seats, which are on order, are the widest seats available in the industry. The heated, electric recliners feature high backs, moveable love seat arms, and a plush leather finish.
Fridley also recently approved drawings for the updated concession stand and will be getting bids.
The new concession stand is expected to be in place by mid to late summer.
Fridley also plans to upgrade the projector in auditorium No. 1.
Because the distance between the projector and screen is so long in auditorium No. 1, Fridley decided to invest in a laser projection system, which will make the picture sharper.
The colors and contrast are sharper than basic digital projection. That includes more brightness, which is especially good for 3-D movies and will come in handy with “Thor” and “Avatar 2” releases later this year.
Vannorsdel said he expects the laser projection system to be installed in early summer.
Complete bathroom renovations and splitting auditorium No. 2 into three screens will occur in future phases of the project as will renovation of the auditorium No. 1 balcony.
