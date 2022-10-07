The people of Hastings’ First United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of ministry to the community with a special worship service and gathering Sunday.
The day includes a 10 a.m. service at the church, 614 N. Hastings Ave., followed by a dinner on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The group now known as First UMC was organized as a congregation of the Methodist Episcopal Church on Sept. 22, 1872. The organizational meeting was conducted in the section house of the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad under the leadership of the Rev. R.H. Crane.
In 1873, the Town Company donated three lots to the congregation for the first church in Hastings, which was built at the corner of Second Street and Kansas Avenue. A marker stands at the site.
With growth in the congregation, a larger meeting place eventually was needed. The present church was constructed in 1916.
In 1968, the Methodist Episcopal Church united with the United Brethren Church to become the United Methodist Church worldwide.
The congregation’s current leadership includes the Rev. Lance Clay, senior pastor; and Brandee Schram, director of impact ministries.
Sunday’s celebration will include recognition for former pastors in attendance. The Prairie Rivers District superintendent will participate.
