Staff for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., will offer virtual office hours for residents of Adams and Webster counties Wednesday.
Constituents will be able to visit directly with Josh Jelden, Fischer's Central Nebraska Constituent Services and Outreach representative, about casework and other issues involving the federal government. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments for video or telephone sessions should be made in advance. To schedule a time, email Fischer's office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov. Questions should be directed to the senator's Kearney office at 308-234-2361.
