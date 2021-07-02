Improvements to the Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain will be partially completed in time for the Independence Day parade on Sunday.
Derek Pfeifer, a mechanical engineer for Hastings Utilities, wrote in an email message that all civil and mechanical work is completed and has been since May.
The coating was finished Tuesday, which was a few weeks later than anticipated because the contractor had some difficulties removing the existing coating.
The electrical work was expected to be completed Thursday.
“The electricians got held up due to the coating removal, but are very close to completion,” Pfeifer said. “We are down to final wire pulls and terminations.”
The plan is to fill the fountain Friday morning and begin commissioning and initial startup.
“As long as no major issues are found, we’ll spend Saturday wrapping up the initial programming and learning the system,” he said. “By Sunday (barring any major issues), we’ll have it running, but not the final completed show. We’ll have an initial water display and basic lights.”
Following the holiday weekend, Pfeifer said the sprinklers will take another day to complete, followed by hydroseeding the area, a planting process that uses a slurry of seed and mulch.
“Sometime during next week, the IT and Subs departments will work on final networking,” he said. “We’ll be fine tuning the program to have more elaborate shows.”
Pfeifer said the plan is to tie music into the display, but that process won’t start until later in the summer.
“It is the plan, but it’ll take more time than we currently have available,” he said. “The (Adams County) Historical Society has reached out and they do have the original scores and supporting information that we’ll use for adding some historical elements.”
The iconic lighted fountain stands near Hastings Utilities headquarters at 12th Street and Denver Avenue.
E.R. Howard, Hastings Water and Light Department commissioner, supervised the construction of the fountain for the Adams County Fair of 1932. More than $2,200 was spent in labor on the project.
The fountain underwent a renovation in May 1983 for the 50th anniversary of its formal dedication.
Early on July 7, 1984, the fountain was ripped open by explosives tossed into the structure.
Contributions for restoration quickly poured in, eventually totaling $61,327. The fountain was rededicated, following renovations, in May 1985.
The current renovations were needed to address the fountain’s deteriorating pumping system. The fountain was shut down earlier than normal in 2020.
Renovations replaced the pumping system, electrical system, lights and fountain features. Repairs included sealing the cracked fountain floor, trading the 18,200-watt incandescent lighting for 952W LED lights and adding a constant filtration system.
Improved cameras also will be installed to help prevent vandalism.
Hastings Utilities budgeted $450,000 for the work. Pfeifer previously estimated the project would cost $444,790.
