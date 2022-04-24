Five candidates will face off in the May 10 primary election seeking a Ward 2 seat on the Hastings City Council being left open by a retiring councilman.
Candidates Jacque Cranson, Brad Consbruck, James C. “Curt” Gleason, Trent Meyer and Doug Thompson are seeking a four-year term on the council. The top two vote-getters in the primary election will face off in the November general election.
Ward 2 encompasses much of western Hastings. Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
The seat is being vacated by Councilman Ted Schroeder, who announced in late January he would not to seek a second term of office.
The candidates recently responded to a questionnaire from the Hastings Tribune, outlining their reasons for seeking office and their priority issues for the city and Ward 2.
All the questionnaires were returned by April 1, before demolition of the 16th Street viaduct commenced.
Here’s what they had to say about themselves and their respective candidacies:
Jacque Cranson, 39, lives at 1805 Westchester Drive. She is owner of Small Town Famous in downtown Hastings.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting/management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a master of business administration degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Cranson serves on the Hastings Planning Commission and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. She is an inactive member of the Nebraska Bar.
She and her husband, Matthew, have five children: Nolan, 14; Cason, 12; Kolter, 10; Baylor, 5; and Brooklyn, 3.
Cranson said she decided to seek the Ward 2 council seat to help bring new energy to the council.
“Hastings needs more young voices, and voices that aren’t afraid to speak up,” she said. “We run a successful business in Hastings and love Hastings, so I’m hoping to bring some of our energy to the council.
She wrote that she is pleased with redevelopment occurring in Ward 2, where the former Imperial Mall property is being transformed for a mix of residential and commercial uses through the Theatre District LLC project.
“It’s an exciting time for Ward 2 with the revitalization of the mall area,” she wrote. “Good things are happening. Growth is an issue and being an attractive place for young families to want to stay.”
She would like to see communication improve in the community and wants to set the stage for additional business development.
“Open communication in our city would resolve many issues that arise, and so the city of Hastings needs to get better about that,” Cranson wrote. “Involving a different demographic in decision making. Mostly, though, there is a mindset in Hastings (that) we can’t grow and businesses fail, which I don’t believe to be true. I would like to help other potential businesses be successful like we have been.”
Brad Consbruck, 53, lives at 1510 Westbrook Drive. He is maintenance director at The Heritage at College View. Previously, he spent six years as a Hastings police officer and 21 years as an Adams County deputy sheriff.
He attended Hastings Catholic Schools, graduating from St. Cecilia High School in 1987, and then went on to study at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He is a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, where he has served on the parish council; and the Knights of Columbus. He also has served as vice president and secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 (Adams County), as a deputy representative to the Adams County Merit Commission, and on the Hastings Catholic Schools Advisory Board.
Consbruck and his wife, Annie, have five children: Vicky, Luke, Maria, Manny and Lilly.
“I have always had an interest in public office,” he wrote in his questionnaire. “However, as a law enforcement officer, I felt that there would be too many conflicts to actually serve in an elected position. My wife and I were both working, and raising five children as well. I have always paid attention to news reports (TV and newspaper) in order to have a better understanding of what our local officials (city and county) were doing for the citizens they serve. Since Mr. Schroeder was not going to seek another term as Ward 2 representative, I thought now was a good time to give it a try.”
While Ward 2 has seen its housing stocks continue to expand in recent years with development at Westbrook, Consbruck said, citizens on the west side of town have seen their lives change as commercial amenities have been lost.
“The residents of west Hastings found themselves having to travel (farther) for what used to be a quick trip for grocery items, clothing and outdoor products,” he wrote. “It is good to see progress where the mall used to be. I want to see this succeed. I would also like to see more businesses that offer competitive wages come to town. Businesses that offer positions that can lead (to) or become careers to those employed by them.”
Consbruck said elected city officials should represent the constituents who voted them into office, and that City Council members should seek solutions to problems, compromising when necessary.
“Open and detailed discussion, transparency and public input on major issues that come before the council should be the standard,” he wrote. “In my opinion, the council should always advocate for the citizens. As a Ward 2 representative I can be their voice.”
Consbruck said the need for transparency has been illustrated by the recent controversy over the 16th Street viaduct, which began to be demolished last week. He said he supported repairing the viaduct if it was possible to do so.
“I believe more detailed information should have been made available to the public,” he wrote. “Each and every assessment that was done on this overpass should have been public information. I would like to see the city release ALL of the information. If the viaduct can be repaired, then it should be.”
He also said he favors improvements in street maintenance.
“I would like to see our streets maintained,” he wrote. “I think they do a pretty good job, but there are streets that seem to always have the same flaws year to year. I hear citizens bring this up on a regular basis. I would like to help find a solution agreeable to everyone.”
James C. Gleason, 65, lives at 1935 W. 11th St. He retired five years ago after working for BNSF Railway.
He is a graduate of St. Cecilia High School.
He is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus and has been an active supporter of Hastings Catholic Schools. He also served 25 years as secretary-treasurer of Lodge 1214 Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes.
He and his wife, Nancy, have two daughters, Leah and Elizabeth.
Gleason said he decided to run for City Council because it’s important to get involved rather than just complain, and to walk a mile in the council’s shoes and understand the challenges of the position.
“I was tired of complaining,” he said.
Gleason wrote that the top issues facing Hastings and Ward 2 include the need for more family housing and property tax relief. He said Hastings needs to decide what kind of town it wants to be in the future, and whether it is pro-business or is content to be a “sleepy retirement town.”
He wrote that he plans to campaign on issues including redevelopment of the old Imperial Mall area; the need for downtown investment, possibly including a hotel; the need for more family housing; and the future of railroad crossings downtown.
Trent Meyer, 44, lives at 2609 Edgewood Lane. He is owner and operator of Trent Meyer Construction.
Meyer is an Adams Central High School graduate.
He has served for the past four years on the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department and is a two-year member of the local Salvation Army board.
He and his wife, Karen, have three children, Briana, Bryson and Brahm; and one granddaughter, Ezra.
Meyer wrote that he believes he could contribute to the City Council as it faces important issues for the city.
“Since the current councilman for Ward 2 chose not to run again, I decided now is the time for me to step up,” he wrote. “The city, most importantly Ward 2, has many pressing issues that need to be addressed. My knowledge and experience would be very helpful in solving those issues.”
Meyer listed five top issues facing the city and Ward 2. They include the redevelopment of the old Imperial Mall site, which he said remains unsightly; the city budget, and the need for the city to tax and spend less; the 16th Street viaduct controversy; infrastructure maintenance; and crime prevention.
Meyer wrote that “there are two sets of facts that still need to be resolved” concerning the viaduct, which since he returned the questionnaire has gone into demolition.
“It is important for the old overpass to be repaired and reopened for continued use,” he wrote — again, prior to the start of demolition.
He wrote that city property, including buildings and streets, haven’t been properly maintained; and that Hastings needs to go on offense in preventing crime.
“With crime rates rising throughout the country, Hastings needs to stay on top of what is happening here,” he wrote.
He wrote that recent city expenditures have needed further scrutiny.
“This also seems true of city administration’s future plans,” Meyer wrote.
He said his campaign issues include spending and taxing less; improving city maintenance of buildings, streets and parks; finishing cleanup at the old mall site and pushing for economic development progress; assisting wherever possible to increase use and growth of the Hastings Municipal Airport; and promoting open, honest government and truthfulness to constituents.
Doug Thompson, age undisclosed, lives at 832 Creighton Ave. He is retired after a career that included 26 years with the Keebler Co. and 16 years with Wells Enterprises.
Thompson holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He is a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge No. 159, the Nebraska Extension Adams County Master Gardener Program, the Hastings Grace Community Garden at Grace United Methodist Church; and the Growing Together Nebraska garden sponsored by UNL and the SNAP Program. He also has served on the board of directors of Johnson Lake Development Inc. and the on the Highland Park Arboretum Committee.
His family includes wife Carol and children Brent, Stephanie and Cally.
Asked why he decided to run for City Council, Thompson wrote that he has lived in Hastings for 40 years and has a good understanding of the community’s challenges and opportunities.
“I now have the time and freedom to commit to an obligation, being available during the weekdays, that I wouldn’t have been able to do previously,” he wrote. “I have the background of skills, education, training and work experience to do an excellent job.”
He wrote that he would like to be part of the positive things happening in Hastings at this time.
“I would like to assist with the progress and excitement that is currently happening at the old mall/Theatre District,” he wrote. “The airport is seeing increased activity that should help bring additional interest and growth to the city. This needs to be maintained or even increased. I want to work with the county to complete the new law enforcement center and jail.”
His campaign issues include seeing to the development of key pieces of property on the city’s edges.
“The Hastings YRTC property needs to be used in a beneficial way capitalizing on the land and location not being used and developed there,” Thompson wrote. “I would explore the different possibilities for the development of the land on the west side of Highway 281 between Walmart and Lochland.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.