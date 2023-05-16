When first asked, Ashlie Petersen was hesitant to speak during the Central Nebraska Drug Court graduation ceremony at the Adams County Courthouse.
But the more the April 2022 graduate of the program thought about it, the greater her resolve to share her success story with those in a similar situation. She has a great job and money in the bank, which was a stark contrast to the life she had when she was in the thralls of her addiction.
“I earned this,” she said. “I earned this sobriety. I earned everything the program gave me.”
Petersen encouraged the five graduates of Monday’s ceremony to stick to their sobriety and continue using the tools provided through the drug court.
“I promise you, everything they are making you do is for a reason,” she said. “You’re never not going to be an addict, but you don’t have to live like one.”
Central Nebraska Drug Court is a problem-solving court focused on transforming substance abuse addicts into productive members of society rather than on punishing them in the criminal justice system.
Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, using a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders.
The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.
Susan Huber, Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator, said graduates of the problem-solving court have completed an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.
“We help with resources in the community and supervision,” she said. “We provide the tools to navigate challenges in a healthier way. They get their lives back.”
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar congratulated the graduates on the work they put into the program.
“Everything is designed around a long-term plan to help participants maintain sobriety,” he said. “I think it’s important.”
Monday’s graduates included Konner Alejandro, Roy Dickenson, Angel Egner, Shyanne Hinrichs and Laura Pittman. Each had at least 17 months of sobriety, have continued employment and made changes in their lives to avoid substance abuse.
For Pittman, the program helped her reconnect with her family, avoid the self-destructive cycle of substance abuse and find a better connection to God.
“Drug Court gave me my life back and my family back,” she said. “Anybody who’s struggling, just hang in there and pray.”
