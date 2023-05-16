When first asked, Ashlie Petersen was hesitant to speak during the Central Nebraska Drug Court graduation ceremony at the Adams County Courthouse.

But the more the April 2022 graduate of the program thought about it, the greater her resolve to share her success story with those in a similar situation. She has a great job and money in the bank, which was a stark contrast to the life she had when she was in the thralls of her addiction.

