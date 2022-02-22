Five more candidates have entered local election races.
- Brian S. Hessler of 615 W. First St. filed Feb. 18 as a Republican candidate for Adams County Sheriff.
- Doug F. Thompson of 832 Creighton Ave. filed Feb. 18 for the Hastings City Council to represent Ward 2.
- Aaron M. Martinez of 726 S. Denver Ave. filed Feb. 22 to serve Ward 1 on the Hastings City Council.
- Trent L. Meyer of 2609 Edgewood Lane filed Feb. 22 for the Hastings City Council to represent Ward 2.
- Stacie R. Widhelm of 840 Creighton Ave. filed Feb. 22 to join the Hastings Board of Education.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
- Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 3: Lee Hogan
— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams
— District 7: Joe Patterson
- Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
- Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
- Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
- Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
- Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert
- Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
- Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer
- Hastings City Council
— Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik
— Ward 3: Russ Hall, Chuck Rosenberg, Marc Rowan
— Ward 4: Matt Fong
- Register of Deeds: Byron Morrow, Rachel Ormsby
- Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey
- Hastings Board of Education: Jodi Graves, Becky Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.