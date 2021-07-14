The planned district overlay for the Theatre District LLC subdivision is giving developer Perry Reid Properties much-needed flexibility for the mixed-use project.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 5-0 at their regular meeting on Monday to approve the subdivision’s planned district development plan.
“I really appreciate this portion of your zoning ordinance that gives us the flexibility we need for this kind of mixed-use development,” Perry Reid representative Tom Huston told the council. “It would’ve been really hard to undertake this phased development if we had to have certainty on everything because there is a lot of things we don’t know. We know what phase I is going to be. Phase I is our first undertaking of four lots that are going to be developed on the first portion of the project. We think once that activity starts we are going to see a lot more interest in the balance of the development itself.”
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe wrote in her summary that the planned district overlay is intended “to provide maximum flexibility in the development of property and at the same time to preserve and maintain the character and integrity of adjacent lands. It is an alternative to the base district standards where a plan for development equally or better meets the intent of the district or districts uses, better addresses site specific conditions including transitions to adjacent areas, and better service the public purpose than would otherwise occur under base standards.”
There were a handful of deviations from base C-3 zoning made possible through the planned district overlay.
Lot 1 of Block 2 is slated to become a grocery store.
The C-3 business district only allows for a supermarket of 45,000 square feet or more.
The planned district overlay allows for a smaller, neighborhood grocery store.
“Of course this is going to be a mixed-use neighborhood area,” Parnell-Rowe said. “That’s where the future land use is. So it really makes more sense to have a neighborhood grocery store.”
Also, there is an allowance for the “very nice” trail included with the project that follows the manmade public right-of-way. The base district requirement typically calls for such a trail to be a long corridor of natural vegetation, typically following a street or natural resource.
No canopy trees will be included along Block 2.
The city code states there should be one large canopy tree for every 75 square feet.
In the past, large trees in the mall area had to be topped off due to the proximity to the airport.
“We don’t want to see that happen in the future with this development,” Parnell-Rowe said. “So we’re just getting rid of the large canopy trees in the Block 2. That’s the block closest to the outlot and closest to our airport zoning restrictions of buildings. This should eliminate any future disfigurations and also allow for the way this needs to be developed.”
The commercial parking lots will be combined to provide 834 parking stalls and reciprocal cross-parking and access easement. This is different from the base requirement of one parking stall for every 300 square feet of commercial.
Approval of the planned district development plan includes 11 conditions that involve adhering to building, lighting, sanitation and drainage requirements.
“I’m fully supportive of the development plan that is in front of you,” Huston said. “The deviations that are included are vital for the flexibility we need for this facility.”
Multi-family housing is part of phase I. Huston said the first residential building will include 78 dwelling units geared for residents at least 55 years old.
Perry Reid required architects to have plans done in August in order to move forward with the development of the property.
Bidding currently is being done for the rough grading for the majority of the project.
The plan is to start grading before the end of the summer with the hope of starting construction of the multi-family building in the fall so construction would be completed fall 2022.
No construction can occur at the corner of 12th Street and Marian Road, but Huston said that area works well for the subdivision’s drainage plan.
The developers are working on a permanent pool that will serve as a retention facility.
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked Perry Reid for the organization’s work on the project.
“This was quite a project to undertake,” Stutte said. “I think it’s something we’ve been looking at for a long time and it’s something we badly need in our community.”
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg asked about K-Mart building, which wasn’t included in the development plan presented for approval.
Huston said when developers went to file the final plat, the county treasurer’s office wouldn’t accept it because there were real estate taxes due against the K-Mart building.
It turns out the building was being taxed separately from the real estate and there was nothing on record.
Perry Reid made claim against the title insurance company.
“But we were being held up by the recording of the final plat, so we had no choice but to pay the outstanding real estate taxes to get the final plat recorded,” he said.
He instructed the engineers to prepare an amendment to the development plan to add the K-Mart building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.