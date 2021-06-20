Flying in one of two remaining operational B-29 Superfortress aircraft was a “once-in a-lifetime” experience.
That is how several passengers described the experience after riding in B-29 “Doc” Saturday evening and Sunday during the Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
“Once in a lifetime. It was awesome,” said Vermaine Verba of Grand Island, who sat in the bombardier seat during the 9 a.m. flight on Sunday.
Verba was greeted by his family after landing.
His children surprised him with the ticket.
“I kind of had an idea they were going to do it,” he said with a chuckle.
Hastings Police Chief Adam Story also was on that flight, sitting in the engineering area.
“It was amazing,” Story said. “It’s not just being in the air. They explain the history of it. Like they say, you can get in a lot of different planes that fly, but it’s a whole lot different when you’re in something this historical. It was very cool.”
Story’s flight was a last-minute happening. The police department coordinated with Josh Wells, executive director and general manager of B-29 Doc, on Doc’s appearance in Hastings.
“He had an open seat and just said ‘hop on fast,’ ” Story said. “It was totally unplanned.”
Organizers were pleased with the weekend.
“I think it went tremendous, to be honest with you,” said Aaron Schardt, who was a chair of the Fly-In organizing committee.
He didn’t know exactly what attendance was, but guessed 8,000-12,000 people.
“Honestly, I’m just happy for the airport and aviation in general,” he said. “If we had, let’s just say, 10,000 people out here, we had 10,000 people (on Sunday) that probably weren’t exposed to general aviation in Hastings, and now they are. What a tremendous opportunity for the airport and the city of Hastings.”
Many people who live near the airport also watched the air show on Sunday afternoon sitting on folding chairs on their driveways.
“The performers were all top-notch performers,” Schardt said. “I think everybody had fun. We really didn’t have any incidents. Law enforcement said everybody was well behaved and had a good time and the weather worked almost perfectly for us. It really did.”
The wind picked up around 2:30 p.m., but that was after the show was over and the planes were gone.
A minor maintenance item on one of the propellers led to a delayed departure from Wichita, Kansas, this week. Doc did not arrive in Hastings until Saturday afternoon.
Flights scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday were rescheduled for 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. the same day.
Schardt said a few people with tickets for the Saturday morning flights couldn’t make the rescheduled trips.
“All in all, everybody was real good about it,” he said. “They were just so excited to have Doc in town that they made do.”
He said there were more people looking at airplanes Saturday night than he expected.
“Really it was just a set-up day for us,” he said. “It really wasn’t a show.”
He guessed 100-150 planes participated in the fly-in.
There also was a World War II era dance in the airport’s brick hangar on Saturday night.
“The dance that night came off extremely well,” Schardt said.
Ted Schroeder, another organizing committee member in charge of a few different aspects of the event, was pleased, also.
He was in charge of organizing the car-versus-plane race during the air show.
He was the starter for the cars.
“Both those cars surpassed 140 miles per hour in the race, and the cop car had its lights on chasing the Corvette,” Schroeder said. “That was a pretty fun event.”
Brian Bassett of Hastings drove a brand-new Corvette C8.
Doug Soderquist, who grew up in Hastings and now lives in the Detroit area where he works as an employee of the Ford Motor Co., drove a Ford Shelby.
Schroeder also was in charge of the ping pong ball drop. A plane dropped 750 ping pong balls near the beginning of the air show.
“I’m sure probably with kids and parents over 1,000 people came out,” he said.
Of the 750 ping pong balls, just more than 100 had dollar numbers providing cash prizes.
Schroeder said there were 100 $2 bills as well as balls providing $5, $10, $20 and $50.
Schroeder also lined up the ribbon cutting during the air show. Along with Mayor Corey Stutte; the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, who provided the invocation; and Schroeder’s volunteer co-chair, Brent Hoops.
Schroeder helped hold a 12-foot pole during the ribbon cutting. The plane flew under the ribbon on the first pass.
“He came down the runway with smoke on, upside down and he came between us and cut the ribbon upside down,” Schroeder said.
With so many attendees, the fly-in required a lot of volunteers. Schroeder said there were more than 100 volunteers.
There was a lot to accomplish, but Schroeder said it was a successful event.
“I was nervous as could be for two months here,” he said. “The volunteers were incredible.”
Both Schardt and Schroeder also got to fly on Doc.
“That’s kind of one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” Schardt said.
He was impressed with the plane’s four 2,200-horsepower engines.
“The whole aircraft kind of shakes initially — what you would expect from a World War II bomber; but once you got into the air it was actually quite smooth,” he said.
One of his favorite parts of the flight was watching the flight engineer operate the controls for the engine.
“With a very big panel in front of him, he sits backward,” he said. “The pilot doesn’t control the engines. The flight engineer does. So it was really neat to watch him get all four of those engines synchronized at the right power setting.”
Schroeder had a similar description of the flight.
“That was probably a ride of a lifetime because you were riding in one of the most memorable planes in history; that B-29 and what it did during World War II,” he said.
His flight was a Father’s Day gift from his wife Lori and children Tyson and Ashley.
“They tricked me,” he said. “When I walked in I was supposed to be attending a meeting and they gave me a badge about 20 minutes before the flight.”
