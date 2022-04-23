One local teenage flight student has a unique opportunity thanks to the Ray Aviation Scholarship program administered by the Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Hastings Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 544 received a scholarship for the full cost of training including aircraft rental, flight instruction, books and testing materials. The scholarship is worth up to $10,000.
Local high school students ages 16-19 who have a strong desire to learn to fly airplanes are encouraged to apply through June 1, 2022.
Students in the Hastings area interested in applying for the scholarship should contact Aaron Schardt at 402-363-1526 or aschardt@outlook.com or Glen Bredthauer at 402-460-8113 or gbredthauer@hotmail.com.
Flight training will be administered at Hastings Air, based at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
The scholarship is designed to support a flight student through both written and practical segments of flight training that are part of successful FAA pilot certification.
Local EAA chapters are responsible for identifying youth for the Ray Aviation Scholarship program and mentoring them through flight training.
The $10,000 given to Hastings EAA Chapter 544 is part of the annual $1.55 million Ray Aviation Scholarship program.
The Ray Foundation is furthering the legacy of James C. Ray, an EAA lifetime member who was dedicated to aviation and youth education.
Since its introduction in 2019, the EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship program has allowed more than 180 youth to complete their flight training and receive their pilot licenses.
The program has been consistently meeting and exceeding its 80% success rate each year.
Hastings EAA Chapter 544 is one of 900 local chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the world’s largest organization for recreational flying. It meets at 7 p.m. in the Hastings Airport EAA Hanger on the fourth Monday of each month.
