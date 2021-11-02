Flood Communications announced Monday it is purchasing Platte River Radio’s five stations in Hastings and Kearney, according to a news release.
Platte River Radio owns KHAS Radio, ESPN Tri-Cities, KLIQ-FM The Breeze and KKPR-FM Power 99.
The expansion makes Flood Communications the largest broadcast company in Nebraska. The Norfolk-based company now owns 15 radio stations and seven News Channel Nebraska television stations.
"We believe in bringing people and information together," Flood Communications founder Mike Flood said in the news release. “This partnership in Central Nebraska allows us to share more local stories on radio, television and in digital media about the people that make the Tri-Cities a great place to live and to do business.”
The move continues a trend of expansion for Flood Communications. The company launched Telemundo Nebraska TV in 2018 and acquired Sidney radio stations KSID AM/FM in late 2019.
Flood Communications officials expressed regard for Platte River Radio's current ownership.
“We are honored that longtime owners Craig Eckert and Dave Oldfather and his family have the confidence to partner with Flood Communications and News Channel Nebraska to serve the community with important news, weather and sports information," said Andy Ruback, Flood Communications CEO.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
The deal is expected to close in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
Inc. included Flood Communications in its most recent list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies.
