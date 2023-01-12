Husband and wife Dee and Jerri Haussler want people to look a little closer.
That is a goal of their exhibit “Flowers, Fowl, Fish, Butterflies and Bugs,” which opens to the public on Friday at the Hastings Museum. The show will be on display until April 2.
Jerri has more than 70 photos on display, depicting flowers, fowl and insects.
“I love flowers and especially I think it’s fun to see flowers and then see that there’s a bug on them,” she said at the museum on Tuesday, working on the exhibition. “That’s kind of interesting just to look a little closer. That’s what I always say, I’m doing this, so people learn they need to look a little closer at things and see what’s there, that they might be in too much of a hurry to notice otherwise.”
In some of the pictures, Jerri didn’t realize there were insects present until she looked at them later.
Entomologist Ron Seymour, a Nebraska Extension educator in Adams County, helped Jerri identify the insects in her photos.
Jerri also loves birds.
“I feed a lot of birds in my backyard, and we live at Lochland, so we have a whole, wide-open space for birds,” she said. “We get a lot of birds and a lot of variety of birds.”
The Hausslers had a similar exhibit at the Minden Opera House in fall 2021.
Both Jerri and Dee have a couple new pieces for the Hastings Museum show.
Jerri often goes on photography trips in a small recreational vehicle with her sister, Jodi Govig.
That included a couple trips to Fort Kearny last summer.
“We love to travel and when we’re traveling I take pictures,” Jerri said.
Dee has eight carvings of fish on display.
He has worked so hard on his carvings he developed carpal tunnel and had to have surgery.
One of the fish Dee carved has 12,000 scales.
Jerri is particularly impressed with her husband’s airbrushing ability.
“He is an artist at that,” she said. “He really does a nice job with that airbrush. He knows how to shade it and do it. He’s gotten better with every fish he’s done.”
Dee, retired executive director for the Hastings Economic Development Corp., got into carving the last few years.
He spends more time with each subsequent piece, now taking upward of 100 hours to complete one.
His carvings are so realistic he’s had friends think they are real, taxidermic fish based on photos.
He added a brook trout and a walleye for the Hastings Museum show.
The exhibition also creates a corridor that leads into the museum’s permanent Nature Nook exhibit.
Curtis Gosser, the museum’s curator of the exhibits, said “Flowers, Fowl, Fish, Butterflies and Bugs” fits perfectly within the museum’s mission as a museum of natural and cultural history.
He likes the show’s goal of getting the viewer to look more closely.
“We know that’s really important because people don’t pay attention and we need people to pay attention to our local ecosystems,” he said.
Many of the flower species Jerri photographed are native. Most of the insects are native as well.
“Which are critical to supporting any life on the Great Plains,” he said.
Gosser said “Flowers, Fowl, Fish, Butterflies and Bugs” also ties into “Wings Over Water,” a large-format film narrated by Michael Keaton that follows the Sandhill crane, the yellow warbler and the mallard duck.
“Wings Over Water” opens at Hastings Museum with a premiere on Feb. 2. Doors open 5:15 p.m.
Before the film, Bill Taddicken, director of the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center near Lowell, will share his insights on wildlife management.
“While we don’t always pair a movie and exhibit, it’s really nice when you can have these two things that fit seamlessly together,” Gosser said.
