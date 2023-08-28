Looking at the open cockpit trainer aircraft from the World War II era, Gary Bauer of Hastings was reminded of taking a ride in a similar craft with his daughter.
“She was just smiles from ear to ear,” he said.
Bauer brought his family to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 42nd annual fly-in Saturday at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Participating pilots displayed about 25 historic aircraft at the event.
“It’s good for young people to see this stuff and know this was the top of the line back then,” Bauer said.
Todd Harders of rural Cairo, president of the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association, said showcasing historic airplanes is the purpose of these type of fly-ins.
Rather than keeping the aircraft stored away out of public sight, he would rather allow the public a chance to see them in action.
Harders grew up the son of a pilot. His own son has taken up the hobby, making the third generation of flyers in his family.
“They don’t get to see them if we’re not out flying,” he said. “I like to get them out and take them someplace.”
The old brick hangar at the Hastings Municipal Airport has played host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s monthly fly-in hamburger feeds on the last Saturday of each month since March 2022.
The same hangar served as a dining hall Saturday for an open house and hamburger feed fundraiser for the group, one of the oldest Antique Airplane Association chapters in the United States.
Tim Johnson of Inland, another member of the chapter, said the airport’s updates over the last few years have made it more hospitable for events like the fly-in.
“The airport has been really good about working with us and supporting us,” he said. “The recent improvements have been outstanding. It’s going to be a huge benefit for the city now and down the road.”
The fly-in will conclude Tuesday with the start of the second annual Blakesburg Bendix, leaving Hastings Municipal Airport at 9:30 a.m.
The Blakesburg Bendix honors the Bendix Trophy, a point-to-point race from Burbank, California, to Cleveland, Ohio, founded in 1931 by industrialist Vincent Bendix as part of the National Air Races. The race was last flown in 1962.
In the current rendition, pilots using 1930s- and 1940s-era aircraft estimate the flight time between Hastings and Blakesburg, Iowa. Planes make stops at Crete Municipal Airport, Red Oak Municipal Airport in Iowa and Greenfield Municipal Airport in Iowa before making the final leg of the journey.
Pilots are judged on how close their estimate is to their actual flying time with the lowest difference being declared the winner.
