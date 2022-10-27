For Matt Fong, his first four years on the Hastings City Council have been a learning experience.
“I certainly feel like I’ve learned a lot about our city government and also our community over the course of the last four years,” he said. “There have obviously been lots of surprises over the course of the last four years, as well. So I don’t know that anyone would’ve forecasted some of the discussions and challenges we’ve seen, but I really do feel like we are well positioned to focus on the future now for our community over the course of the upcoming four years.”
Fong, who turns 40 this week, is running for re-election against challenger Roger Harper.
Fong is the director of fundraising and outreach at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.
He previously served as associate vice president for alumni relations at Hastings College, from which he graduated in 2005. After working for the Arbor Day Foundation for two years, Fong returned to Hastings in 2007.
He and his wife, Kaleena, have one daughter, Vivian.
“The community of Hastings for me has been the place where I’ve really grown into who I am,” he said.
He came to Hastings as a Hastings College freshman in 2001.
“The community of Hastings has been foundational to my growth and development as a community member, as a person, as an employee, as a husband and father,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot to be grateful for for the community of Hastings in allowing me and my family to be actively engaged in the community and be able to grow and develop in a really positive way.”
For much of his time in Hastings, Fong has served on a variety of boards and committees. He is currently the council liaison on the Hastings Economic Development Corp., board of directors and liaison to the Hastings Public Library Board of Trustees, is a past library board member and has been involved in First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Young Professionals and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I really feel like what I can bring to the table from a council perspective is being connected with a wide variety of community organizations, community groups and community members,” he said.
Fong was one of the council members who served on the hiring committee that selected Shawn Metcalf to be the next Hastings City Administrator.
Fong has also been involved in the hiring process for a couple different Hastings College presidents, library director Amy Dissmeyer and First Presbyterian Church senior pastor Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett.
“I do feel like being connected to lots of different types of people, organizations and groups within the community has been really valuable for me as a council member,” Fong said.
He is optimistic about Hastings’ future.
“I really do think there are lots of great things we can look forward to with both the comprehensive plan process, some of our new city leadership and I do think our community is ready for some leadership, growth and development for the future,” he said.
