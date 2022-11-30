Food4Thought, a local nonprofit food assistance program operated by Hastings College students, is planning a trivia night fundraising event at First Presbyterian Church of Hastings, 621 N. Lincoln Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The entry fee includes a chili and cinnamon roll dinner.
First Presbyterian Church is donating the dinner, which includes vegetarian and gluten-free options, so all proceeds from the event will go to support Food4Thought.
Everyone is welcome at the door, and attendees are welcome to sign up trivia teams the night of the event. Teams also can sign up in advance and reserve tables for their teams by contacting the Hastings College chaplain, the Rev. Doodle Harris, at Doodle.Harris@hastings.edu.
Teams should consist of eight members.
Food4Thought, established in 2007 and known as the backpack program, sends meals home over the weekend with about 100 elementary school students within Hastings Public Schools. These children's families qualify for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program and may have limited access to food.
