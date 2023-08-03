In 2016, Ron Seymour, a Nebraska Extension Educator in Adams County, became severely sick —and it all started with a tick the size of a pen tip.
Seymour had been camping at Branched Oak Campground near Lincoln and went on a hike. He forgot to put on insect repellent but checked his body for ticks following the hike. A few days passed before he realized he had missed a tick on his abdomen.
After a week, Seymour began noticing symptoms, including aching joints and a rash developing on his belly.
When his symptoms started showing, Seymour went to his physician, but initially they couldn’t figure out what was wrong.
“I got real sick … I had pain in my shoulders, wrists, knees, and it was getting worse,” he said.
Seymour was prescribed an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections. He was told the medicine should start helping within two to three days, but it didn’t, so he followed up with an appointment to an infectious disease specialist.
Doctors ordered additional blood testing to see if Seymour might have an illness caused by mosquito or tick bites. His results showed he was positive for West Nile Virus, which commonly is spread to people by the bite of infected mosquitoes. He did not test positive for Lyme disease, which can be spread from tick bites.
However, after another set of tests, Seymour also was diagnosed with an illness called ehrlichiosis, which is caused by bacteria that can spread to people primarily through bites from infected ticks. Ticks often become infected with ehrlichiosis after biting an already-infected wild animal, like a white-tailed deer. He was prescribed additional antibacterial medication after the ehrlichiosis diagnosis.
“I just wasn’t getting better,” Seymour explained. “It [ehrlichiosis] had inflamed my joints, and I was told the symptoms could last a while. My wrists were bad, especially my left one.”
From a neurologist, he learned the bacteria had caused inflammation that was compressing the nerves in the carpal tunnels in his wrists.
“They did a test to see if the transmission down to my wrists [was] working, and it showed a 50% reduction (loss of mobility) on the right and a 90% reduction on the left,” Seymour said.
So, in early 2017, Seymour had surgery to open the carpal tunnels, which relieved some of the pain, but not entirely. He was prescribed a steroid — cortisone — to help reduce swelling. After three weeks, Seymour said, he started to feel better.
By this time, he’d been dealing with the effects from the bite of that one small tick for almost a year.
“I have very big respect for ticks, and I still go on hikes and out in the field for work, but I put a good amount of DEET (insect repellent) on, and when I get back I do a thorough search to make sure I don’t have any ticks on me.”
Seymour added that people shouldn’t be afraid to go outside or to places ticks might be, but just to be cautious. He urges people to wear insect repellent when outside, especially when walking through tall grass or heavily wooded areas, to help prevent exposure to ticks. However, even with insect repellent, he also suggests double-checking to make sure a tick didn’t hitch a ride on your body.
If you find a tick, remove it promptly. According to the South Heartland District Health Department, ticks can be safely removed by using clean fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward (don’t twist or jerk the tick) to remove the tick, then clean the area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
Saving the tick could help your doctor with diagnosis if you experience symptoms after a tick bite. Place the removed tick in alcohol or in a sealed bag/container. The tick then can be taken to your local extension office for identification or to your doctor to help with diagnosis. The tick can be discarded by wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Infection, the bacteria that causes ehrlichiosis spreads to people primarily through the bite of infected ticks, including the lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum) and the blacklegged tick (Ixodes scapularis, also called deer tick).
People with ehrlichiosis often will have fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and sometimes upset stomach and rash. The Mayo Clinic also lists joint pain among the potential symptoms of ehrlichiosis. If left untreated, the infection can lead to kidney failure, respiratory failure, heart failure, damage to the nervous system, seizures, coma, and severe secondary infections.
This summer to date, trapping by the South Heartland health department in the Liberty Cove Recreation Area in Webster County and the Crystal Lake Recreation Area in Adams County confirmed lone star ticks and American dog ticks are present in the health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. American dog ticks (also called wood ticks) can transmit tularemia and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
For more information about the types of ticks found in Nebraska and the diseases they carry, visit Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Medically-Important-Ticks-of-Nebraska.aspx. For local information, contact the South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or visit www.southheartlandhealth.ne.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.