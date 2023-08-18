AYR — Forty years ago this month, on Aug. 27, 1983, a group of central Nebraska residents with a shared interest in agricultural heritage got together in Kearney’s Harmon Park to discuss starting an antique machinery club.
A good number turned out for that organizational meeting, which grew out of initial discussions involving Maurice Smallcomb, Bob Matheny, John Sanger and John Stratman. Smallcomb’s wife, Peg, had sent out some invitation letters, and word of mouth did the rest.
Soon, the Platte Valley Machinery and Antique Association came chugging to life. And before long, the name was changed to Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association, or PVAMA.
Now, fast-forward four decades to a sun-drenched and hot but breezy Friday afternoon in the Crystal Lake Recreation Area north of Ayr — ironically, not in the Platte Valley at all, but little more than a stone’s throw from the Little Blue River:
Old friends pull into the recreation area with machinery trailers loaded with antique tractors, old cars and other vintage farm equipment. After unloading and getting some lunch at the concession stand, they prepare to set off on a 30-or-so-mile tractor drive kicking off this weekend’s PVAMA’s 40th anniversary Antique and Collector Show.
In 2023, show organizers, volunteers and attendees are maintaining the legacy passed on them from the club’s founders — a legacy that involves remembering the old ways of farming and making the region’s agricultural history real for younger family members and the wider community.
“Our statement is to preserve the farm machinery and equipment of yesterday for future generations,” said Donna Wilton of Hastings, who became involved with PVAMA in the early to mid-1990s and has been a key Antique and Collector Show organizer for many years.
Camaraderie key
As the tractor drivers prepared to pull out of the recreation area Friday afternoon, several veteran club members spent a few minutes with a reporter reflecting on their experiences in PVAMA.
Howard and Sue Uhrich of Shelton, the only remaining charter members of the club, said the people who started PVAMA didn’t necessarily know each other well, but all shared a passion for vintage tractors or automobiles or other aspects of oldtime farming, and some had collections to display.
“They did have some other implements,” said Sue Uhrich, who remembers learning about plans for the new club one day at work at the John Deere dealership in Shelton. “They weren’t just tractors.”
The earliest shows were held on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney — first in conjunction with a car show, and memorably once alongside a traveling circus that was performing in town. The group also had a show or two in a park in Gibbon and one show in Wilcox before moving the event to the Hastings area in the early 1990s.
Three shows took place on the Adams County Fairgrounds, and two were staged on the Ted Hermann farm northwest of Hastings. Then, Bob and Alice Dyer made the Dyer Park property near their home northeast of Ayr — along U.S. Highway 281 near the Little Blue River — available as a show venue.
“We didn’t have an actual ‘home’ because we didn’t have a lot of money,” Sue Uhrich said of PVAMA.
At Dyer Park, the group was able to settle in and stay awhile. According to the group’s history posted online, in 2001 PVAMA built a 40-by-60-foot pole building to house club-owned machinery and provide space to work on equipment. A “general store,” which served as the show office, was added in 2003, and a memorial gazebo was built in 2005.
In 2010, the club built a 50-foot kitchen out of a mobile home and put it to use preparing and serving meals, including pie and ice cream, at the yearly shows.
By 2013, PVAMA was needing more show space and moved to its current location at Crystal Lake, which is maintained by the village of Ayr with key help from PVAMA member John Carllson, who lives locally.
John Howsden, a Huntley area farmer who has served as PVAMA president for nine years, said the organization gets key help every summer from a great bunch of volunteers who make the weekend come together.
“We’ve got a half-a-dozen people who just work their tails off,” said Howsden, a longtime John Deere collector who first got involved with the organization during the Dyer Park years.
The show also has moved from its oldtime dates in mid-July to the third full weekend in August, when theoretically the weather is not quite as hot.
“It was so hot in July,” Wilton said. “That’s usually the hottest month — although I think this weekend’s going to make a liar out of all of us.”
These days, the group has about 120 members from around Nebraska and various places in Kansas, including multiple generations within families.
Organizers agree PVAMA runs on camaraderie and friendship as the members enjoy each other’s company and work together to solve problems, come rain or shine, cool weather or the excessive heat that is expected this weekend.
“We come together when it comes to show time,” said Sue Uhrich, who manages the food stand along with Linda Carllson. “We never seem to have enough help, but we manage. We make it.”
New feature for kids
Each year’s show includes Saturday and Sunday tractor pulls at 11 a.m. and parades at 3:30 p.m., field demonstrations, live music, food offerings, and plenty of time for visiting, comparing notes and swapping stories. Flea market and other vendors also well their wares on the grounds.
This weekend’s edition will include blacksmithing demonstrations as well as field demonstrations of corn shelling, wheat threshing and stationary straw baling coordinated by Elmer Spurrier. Kids’ pedal tractor pulls are planned for both days at 12:30 p.m.
One new feature this year will be rides for children age 5 and up, or for adults if they care to go, on a 1936 John Deere Model A tractor provided by Louie Barth of Dannebrog.
The tractor has two seats, so the children will be able to steer but Barth will be right there to actually control the machine. The rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
“I sit beside them, but they drive it,” Barth said.
Happy birthday, Model D
John Deere is the showcase brand for this year’s show, with special 100th birthday honors for the John Deere Model D, which was built for a whopping 30 years — 1923 to 1953. No fewer than five Model Ds were parked on the show grounds Friday.
The Model D, which replaced the Waterloo Boy tractor in the Deere & Co. product line, had a two-cylinder engine that started on gasoline but ran on kerosene, Louie Barth said. It was the first popular model marketed under the John Deere name — a basic tractor with fixed wheel widths that, alongside other makes and models of early tractors, ushered in a new era of agriculture as farmers moved away from horses.
Deere & Co. manufactured 55,929 Model Ds over three decades’ time, in the longest production run for any single model in Deere history. But many changes in features and styling were made through the years.
“The very last ones, you wouldn’t have recognized them as being a D,” Howard Uhrich said. “But they still had that ‘putt-putt-putt.’ ”
Uhrich said the Model D had a special place in his family’s history, as his grandfather purchased the first D sold in Hall County — a 1924 model.
He joked that 1924 was a big year in his family for another reason, as well, since it was the year his mother was born.
“Grandma got a new daughter, and Grandpa got a new tractor,” Uhrich said with a laugh. “I wonder which one was the noisiest.”
